Bolivar Blues

The District 15-2A doubleheader for Tommy Clifton (above) and the Millington Trojans last week was vs. the Bolivar Central Tigers. The first game took place on April Fool’s Day in Millington’s Miles Park with the Tigers edging the Trojans 6-5. Bolivar won the rematch the following night 11-6 to earn the league sweep. Jace McKenzie led the way for Bolivar in the first game with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Trojan starter Wesley Culley went seven innings with 10 strikeouts. But that wasn’t enough as Bolivar put together a two-run fourth and fifth inning to go ahead 5-4. Both teams scored a run in the seventh inning with the Tigers holding off the Trojans.The following night Bolivar’s David Craft pitched 5 innings limiting the Trojans to two runs. Meanwhile the Tigers scored 7 runs by the fifth frame. Millington’s Chad Chadwick opposed Craft on the mound and struck out six Bolivar batters. Craft supplied some offense for Bolivar in the rematch with 3 hits. For the Trojans, the hot bat belonged to Alex Jennings with 3 RBIs. But that wasn’t enough to keep Millington from dropping to 1-3 in league play.