During the week of April 1, the Millington Trojans took on area rivals the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels and Munford Cougars. First the Trojans welcomed the Rebels to the USA Stadium Complex finishing in a tie. A couple of days later, Millington traveled up to Munford to take on the Cougars. Despite a goal from Colby Goode, the Trojans were defeated 3-1 by the Cougars.