Round 1: Lady Cardinals overwhelm Lady Cougars

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

With the Munford Lady Cougars capable of scoring runs in bunches, a good strategy is jumping out on them early to change their patient approach at the plate.

On April 1, the rival Brighton Lady Cardinals accomplished that feat surging ahead 11-0 by the end of two innings played at the Brighton Softball Field. Behind the solid pitching of junior hurler Chloe Kramer, Brighton eventually prevailed 12-1 in the District 13-3A/Tipton County showdown.

“We’re trying to get better each game,” Brighton Head Coach Robin Jacobs said. “That’s where we’re at right now. We performed well the first three innings tonight. Felt disappointed in the intensity from the third to the fifth innings. We sort of let down having a big lead.

“But you’ve still got to play good all the time, especially against a good Munford team,” he continued. “We’re trying to get better each game from where we’re at right now. We have a long time to go in the season. But we don’t have to be the best team today, but we’re going to work toward the end. And that’s our goal to be our best coming in May.”

The spectators on hand that Monday night saw some of Brighton’s best when junior Alyssa Camp jacked a two-run homer in the first inning.

“I was just making sure I looked at every pitch, making sure somebody got our runners in,” Camp noted of her big hit. “I just hit it as hard as I could. I thought it was over but I thought it might just hit the tip of the fence.”

The ball cleared the fence by at least 10 feet to centerfield. The Lady Cardinals were ahead 2-0. Brighton’s advantage grew to 11-0 after a second inning rally.

The frame began with Kramer reaching on an error and Haley Simpson being hit by a pitch. Allye Potter drove in the third run of the game.

Then after Munford recorded two outs, Lauryn Mahar struck a big blow with a two-run single. Camp followed driving in her third RBI of the night with a base hit to make the tally 6-0.

Then a single and another hit-by-pitch batter loaded the bases. Kramer drew a walk to make the score 7-0. Then the senior Simpson delivered a single scoring two runners to make the scoreboard read 9-0.

After a pass ball allowed Brighton to reach double figures, Potter singled to score the final run of the inning.

Brighton went ahead 12-0 in the third inning after Mahar crushed a triple down the line to score Timily David.

Ahead comfortably, Kramer went to work on keeping the Lady Cougar lineup off balance.

“Pitch every pitch one at time and do my best pitch,” Kramer said, “I was just hitting my spots. I was focusing on that mostly.”

Munford did really for a run in the fourth inning but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Brighton advantage. The Lady Cardinals improved to 7-2-1 overall and earned their first league win of the season. The Munford rematch is scheduled for April 15 at Lady Cougar Field.

Jacobs said his squad won’t look too far ahead taking it one game at a time trying to improve steadily toward a run in May.

“I think they have every bit of that potential to go to State,” he concluded. “Our pitchers have to do the work for us and we’re working on that. We’re working hard on that. We have a big week ahead of us and we’re looking forward to improving every game.”