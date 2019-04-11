Three Ways to the Top: Trio atop of Munford’s Class of 2019 reflect on their journey

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The 2019 Munford High School Top 10 Media Day brought together a group comporting itself like brothers and sisters.

In the classroom of Jen Tyler, some of the elite minds of MHS took a moment to snap pictures, reflect on four years of hard work and even share concerns about graduation night speeches.

The trio who will take the stage May 17 during the Munford High School graduation are Historian Sarah Nicole Montroy, Salutatorian Camryn Jordan Bruce and Valedictorian Matthew Tanner Casey.

“It’s a really great honor,” Casey said. “I’m proud to be a part of this group. It’s a little nerve racking because I am the person who will send everyone off.

“I am the person that will give everyone the charge off to their futures,” he continued. “I’m excited for it and I am ready to do it. But I still have that little bit of nerve back there.”

Bruce and Montroy share some of those nerves in anticipation for graduation night speeches. But last Wednesday it was all smiles with the rest of the top 10 Samantha Ann Hopper, Elijah Andrew Durkee, Alexis Wray Collins, Alex Michael Strickland, Ciera Logan Atkinson, Hannah Isabella Barr and Brianna Nicole Patterson.

Montroy secure the No. 3 spot with a 4.0 grade point average, 32 on the ACT with number average of 98.52.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I take my academic career really, really seriously. It’s like Tanner said, it a great honor to see all the hard work pay off.”

Bruce is No. 2 in her class and was No. 24 on the hardwood. She will go down as a champion in basketball and one of the most accurate three-point shooters in school history.

“It takes a lot of time management, focus and staying on track with everything from school to practice,” Bruce recalled. “It was definitely worth it. And everyone in here pushed me to work harder and that definitely helped.”

Casey said it takes a village to help students achieve academic success.

“I’m really happy I made it this far,” he said. “I thank all those who pushed me to where I am, my Mom and my teachers. I want to thank them all.”

Montroy will be in charge of the speech that gives gratitude to all those who helped Munford seniors reach such goals as winning the 2019 District 13-3A basketball championship and playing in the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade.

“This class is filled with people who push as far as they can,” she said. “They never stop until the reach more than what they were expected to academically and athletically and in clubs and just in school.

“Everybody in the Class of 2019 excels at that,” Montroy concluded. “It’s a big family.”

The 2019 Munford High School top 10 are Valedictorian Matthew Casey, Salutatorian Camryn Bruce, Historian Sarah Montroy, 4. Samantha Hopper, 5. Elijah Durkee, 6. Alexis Collins, 7. Alex Strickland, 8. Ciera Atkinson, 9. Hannah Barr and 10. Brianna Patterson.

The Munford High School 2019 Baccalaureate will be held May 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Munford Gymnasium. MHS Graduation is scheduled for May 17 at 7:30 at the Dr. Sid Witherington Stadium.