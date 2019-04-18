All-Day Financial Help with Advance Financial 24/7

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

With a nonstop schedule, the staff of the Millington Advance Financial 24/7 took a break last Friday to meet and greet residents during a daylong grand opening celebration.

Officially opening in the former Kentucky Fried Chicken location on March 25, Advance Financial held a ribbon cutting with the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce. Also a part of the agenda, a remote broadcast with FM100, lunch provided by Stickem (901-626-2211) and a special check presentation to Millington Elementary School for $1,000. The staff led by branch manager Amanda Diebold and district retail operation manager Jessica Jackson reflected on the year-long process of the Nashville based business opening in Flag City.

“We’re all over Tennessee,” Jackson said. “We’re just spreading our wings. We’re already in Knoxville and Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities. We’re just now branching out to West Tennessee.

“It’s amazing,” she added. “We’re real big on being here to service the community on anything you might need us for. We got the old KFC, so we had to do a lot of renovations. We changed it into this beauty right here.”

As MACC executive director Terry Roland officially welcomed Advance Financial 24/7 to Millington, customers made their way in and out taking care of routine matters.

“We’re financial services,” Jackson noted. “We’re here for all your financial needs. We do things from free money orders, free bill pay. We do check cashing, Western Union. We have a product called the Flex Zone with a flexible line of credit. We do not pull credit. All you need is a proof of income and a photo ID and banking information if you have it.”

Jackson noted Advance Financial 24/7 has something to offer to all with a financial need.

“Everyone should come here,” she said. “We’re opened 24 hours, 7 days a week. We can do anything from check cashing. We cash all checks – no check is too big. If you just want a free money order and you’ve got your rent due? You’ve got to pay some bills, get a free money order. You can’t beat that. Or just if you need some extra cash, we can help you as well.”

Back in February the old Millington KFC location underwent renovations to become the new home of Advance Financial 24/7.

Advance Financial offers flex loans, wire transfer, bill payment, and unlimited free money orders. The financial center, founded in 1996, is family-owned and operated in Nashville. Advance Financial currently operates more than 90 locations throughout Tennessee, employs more than 1,000 local representatives and offers online services in multiple states across the country. Advance Financial was named to the Inc. 5,000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for the seventh year in a row.

Now the business has grown to Millington. And Jackson said Advance Financial 24/7 will grow to become a part of Flag City.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll be received well,” she concluded. “We’re big on giving back to the community. We actually pay our employees to volunteer in the community. We’ll be active members in the community if we’re ever needed.”

For more information, call 250-8848.