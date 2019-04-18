Millington Mayhem 6 set for April 27

Star Staff Reports

8Pokerface Events Owner, Quenton “Pokerface” Williams, has announced the date and location of the Sixth Annual Millington Mayhem pro wrestling event.

“It’s that time again,” Williams said. “I am pleased to announce that the biggest wrestling event to be hosted in Millington will happen on April 27 at the N-82 Gymnasium/Navy Gym located at 7915 Memphis Ave), near the Millington Police Department.”

The event will be entitled, MILLINGTON MAYHEM 6 – Rise and Fall.

“It should now be considered the new Millington tradition, much like the M&M Bowl and International Goat Days,” Williams said.

The sponsors of this event are Patriot Bank of Millington, Homer Skelton Ford of Millington, T-Mobile of Millington, Lowe’s of Millington, and O’Reilly Auto Parts of Millington and Munford.

“I get more excited with each event,” Williams said. “The first time ever, a Flag City/Millington Wrestling Champion will be crowned. The event presents some of the most promising, up and coming wrestlers in this region.”

The Memphis Crisis Center will be speaking at the event addressing bullying and teen suicide.

“One of the main goals of this event is to set an indoor attendance record of 2000 fans for this event,” Williams said. “Even if you are not a professional wrestling fan, come be a part of history. It will be an affordable, fun night out for the entire family.”

All tickets are $10 at the door, $5 advance online. Free to kids 4 and under. There will be free admission to active and retired military personnel with PROPER MILITARY ID. Admission is also free to active law enforcement, fire fighters, and EMT’s, with proper ID. Seating is limited, however standing room will be available, or bring your own chair. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., Belltime 6:30 p.m. Log on to MillingtonMayhem.com or email outsidethebox@pokerfaceevents.com for more information.