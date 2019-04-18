Obituaries April 18, 2019

JAMES EARL ‘TONY’ BEAVER

James Earl “Tony” Beaver 59, of Millington, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2019. Family, friends, and others whose lives Tony touched are invited to the Jefferson Mortuary in Millington April 5 to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat. Funeral services was April 6 at Jefferson Mortuary. Interment followed in Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens of Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

CLARA MAE BOYD

Clara Mae Boyd, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Visitation will be April 19 from 4-6 p.m. at Millington Funeral Home, Inc. located at 7738 Church Street in Millington. Funeral Service will be held Saturday at Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 8801 Bethuel Road in Millington with interment to follow.

DAVID WAYNE BUSBY

David Wayne Busby, 77, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Tipton in Covington. Visitation was held March 31 at Munford Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral services were April 2. Burial followed at Campground Cemetery in Simonton. Memorials may be made to the Prader Willi Syndrome Association in honor of his youngest granddaughter Mary Labermeier at PWS-TN.org.

LILLIAN TRAVIS HEATH

Lillian Travis Heath, 97, of Millington, passed away April 6, 2019. The family received friends April 9 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. The family asks any memorials be made to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

MARY ‘THERESA’ HUFFINES

Mary “Theresa” Huffines, 75, retired US Postal Services, passed away April 5, 2019. She was a reserve Lieutenant Millington Police Officer. The family asks any memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

HAROLD GARHAM JAMES

Harold Garham James, 88, of Millington, went to be with the Lord on April 4, 2019. Arrangements were entrusted to Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. Visitation was held April 11 with a funeral service, and graveside followed. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church Millington Harvest Fund are appreciated.

SIDNEY MARSHALL JR.

Sidney Marshall, Jr. 83 of Memphis passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Visitation were held April 2, at Millington Funeral Home Inc., with interment April 3 in West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

CAMERON JACOB McLAUGHLIN

Cameron Jacob McLaughlin passed away March 30, 2019. The family received friends April 6 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. The family asks for donations to the funeral home to help defer funeral expenses. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

ANNELIESE M. TILLERY

Anneliese M. Tillery, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. A celebration of her life was held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington on April 13 with a burial service that followed.

LOTTIE BEATRICE WILLIAMSON

Lottie Beatrice Williamson 64, of Millington, died April 5, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North. There was a memorial service April 13 at West Canaan Baptist Church in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary has charge.