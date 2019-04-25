Calendar of Events April 25, 2019

May 4

The 2019 Student Art Show & Silent Auction will be held May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harvell Civic Center located at 8077 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. Create art with hands on activities, enjoy choir and Band performances, hear literary pieces from students and bid on art at the silent auction. Join the Millington Arts Council showcase of local schools artist, writers, and performers. Come bid on the silent auction pieces to support scholarships for Millington students.

May 4

Ribbon cutting was April 1994, 25 years ago. Forest Hill Golf Course, in Millington’s backyard will celebrate its 25th Anniversary on May 4, 2019 with a three-person scramble. A big celebration is planned with food, giveaways and commemorative items. The course is located at 200 Kubo Road, 10 minutes from Veterans Parkway, off Wilkinsville Road. One of the best kept secrets in Northern Shelby County, the course if Owned and Operated by Kazuo Kubo and family. The course offers gently rolling hills, Champion Burmuda greens, on more than 220 wooded acres. There is a driving range, putting and chipping greens, clubhouse with refreshments and pro shop. There is a cost for the tournament per person, and tee off is 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The course is located 10 minutes north of Millington. Take Wilkinsville northwest 5.2 miles to Tate road, turn left and left again at the course on Kubo Road.

May 4

Fish Fry will held May 4 from 4-7 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church in the Family Life Center located at 4635 Quito Drummonds Road in Millington. Takeout orders are available at 444-0969. The plate will feature pond-raised catfish, white beans, fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, variety of desserts and iced tea and coffee.

May 4

The St. Mark MB Church Women’s Ministry will host their annual Women’s Luncheon on May 4, 11:30 a.m., at the Bartlett Station Municipal Center in Bartlett. Kontji Anthony, Action News 5 anchor/reporter, will again serve as mistress of ceremonies. For ticket information, call the church office at 835-3177, or email stmarkdtn@outlook.com

May 17

The Millington Exchange Club in partnership with Colonial Flag Foundation

is hosting a Field of Honor display of United States Flags. This event is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and dedicated volunteers.The Field of Honor® display is located at 8323 Highway 51 North in Millington. Flags will be on display May 17 to June 1 with the dedication ceremony on May 20. Flag may be ordered online at www.healingfield.org/millington19 or through any Exchange Club member. Flag are a fee and may be picked up at the field on June 1. For more information, call 338-2300.

May 17

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 17 with proceeds benefiting the Millington area schools. The event will take place at Glen Eagle Golf Course located at 6168 Attu Street in Millington. Registration and lunch is at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There are sponsorships available and for more information, call 872-1486.

May 25

The Millington Basketball Skills Camp will be held May 25 for third to sixth grade girls and boys from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Millington Middle School located at 4964 Cuba-Millington Road. There will be a cost and registration deadline (money orders or cash) by April 25.

June 14

The Family Campout will be held at the USA Stadium 4351 Babe Howard Blvd on Friday, June 14 starting at 6 p.m. There is a cost per family. Bring your tents, flashlights and sleeping bags, and lawn chairs. Organizers will provide games, activities, s’mores, snacks, star gazing and a flag retirement ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.Stay up to date with all events and like at Facebook Millington TN-Municipal Government, or visit the website Millingtontn.gov