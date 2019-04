The Covington Chargers strengthen their lead in the standings for District 15-2A with a pair of wins over the Millington Trojans last week. The Chargers were able to sweep the Trojans after picking up a victory at Miles Park on April 16. Millington ended the week on a high-note with a extra-innings walk-off win over the Whitehaven Tigers courtesy of a Brock Musgroves hit.