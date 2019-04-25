Obituaries April 25, 2019

CLARA MAE BOYD

Clara Mae Boyd, 64, passed away April 10, 2019. Visitation was held April 19 at Millington Funeral Home in Millington. Service was held April 20 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Millington with interment.

GORDON ALLAN CRAWFORD

Gordon Allan Crawford, 79, passed in peace, April 16, with family by his side. A celebration of Gordon’s life was held on April 22, at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery in Millington.

MARY JULIA FORD

Mary Julia Ford 94 of Millington passed away April 18, 2019. Visitation was held until service on April 22 at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment was in Bethuel Cemetery.

ANGELA LEE KING

Angela Lee King, 52, passed away April 15, 2019. The family received friends April 22 until the service at Gateway Baptist Church in Memphis. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

LUVENIA BLEDSOE LEWIS

Luvenia Bledsoe Lewis 68, of Millington, died April 5, 2019 at Methodist Healthcare North Hospital in Memphis. Her Visitation was held April 13 with funeral at Sanctify Holiness Outreach Ministries in Millington. Interment followed at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens of Millington.

JESSE LEE SPARKS JR.

Jesse Lee Sparks, Jr. was born April 8, 1929 to the late Jesse and Velna Sparks in northern Shelby County. He grew up on a sharecropper farm as the third child of six. When he was three years old a tornado ripped through their cabin, killing an older sister and tossing young Jesse far out into a field. He was drafted in the US Army during the Korean War. While stationed at Camp Irwin near the Mojave Desert, Jesse witnessed an atomic bomb test. Witnessing this explosion haunted him for many years. He met the love of his life and soul-mate, Billie Ruth McKee, in late 1950 and they were married two months later. They made their first home in Frayser after Jesse completed his duty in the Army. He later worked at International Harvester for more than three decades until the plant closed in 1987. Jesse was a master gardener before this term was coined. He also loved antique car restoration, at first focusing on 1929 Ford automobiles. One of his classic projects was the restoration of a 1965 white Mustang convertible that remains in the family today. Church was the center of his life where he served in many roles. It is here that he directed his children in Christ’s ways, as well as in music. The family received friends April 17 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.

ERVIN WASHINGTON

Ervin Washington 61, passed away on April 15, 2019. Visitation was held April 19 at Jefferson Mortuary in Millington. Service was held April 20 at St. Paul Chapel Baptist Church in Drummonds. Interment was in church cemetery.