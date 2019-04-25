Public Safety April 25, 2019

Arrests

April 11- 21-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property under $1,000;

April 12- 38-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

April 13- N/A

April 14- 19-year-old Cordova male charged with simple possession or casual exchange and failure to appear – booking/processing;

April 15- 27-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

April 16- N/A

April 17- 29-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payments of fines; 35-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payments of fines; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with criminal impersonation and simple possession or casual exchange;

City Court Reports

April 2, 2019

Fines

David A. Fugatt of 804 Maria Street in Memphis was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Barry P. Harper of 530 Rolling Oaks Drive in Munford was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Terrance M. Holman of 712 Rosemont Avenue in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Louis Lunati III of 4964 Buford Avenue in Millington was charged with domestic assault, guilty plea amended to harassment, $500 fine plus cost;

John M. Wilson Sr., of 2986 Lounette Street in Memphis was charged with disregard red light, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Nathaniel C. Wright of 644 N. Tipton Street in Covington was charged with failutre to appear/booking & processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Kendall D. Billington of 3927 Pecan Trace Cove in Memphis was charge with failure to appear/non-payment of fines, found guilty 60 days in jail;

Zachary B. Dyer of 10515 Loblolly Street in Oliver Branch, Miss., was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 60 days jail with 7 days credit; criminal impersonation, guilty plea no fine, no cost 60 days jail, concurrent with theft;

Amber N. Leech of 60028 Summerford Road in Smithville, Miss., was charged with criminal impersonation, guilty plea no fine, no cost 60 days jail, 7 days credit;

Brandy L. Morris of 5097 Dale Street in Millington was charged with theft of service under $500, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

Richard A. Napier of 3686 Royal Wood Drive in Memphis was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost and driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Steven K. Philpot of 7408 Meadowbrook Drive in Horn Lake, Miss., was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Cassidy F. Rios of 7827 Church Street No. 2 in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Kenyatta M. Sherron of 1456 Gillham in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $150 fine plus cost;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Jonnell Abbasi of 207 Boswell road in Burlison was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Brian D. Connell of 208 G Lafont Circle in Munford was charged with theft of property under $1,000 and PA-ADM special public defender appointed;

Shun M. Watson of 6318 Woodgreen in Millington was charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Walter L. Winston of 1826 Baldwin in Memphis was charged driving while license suspended and failure to dim bright lights;

April 9, 2019

Fines

Rachel L. Fitz of 4909 Buford Avenue in Millington was charged with failure to provide of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Stephanie C. Hadley of 3066 Morgingside in Memphis was charged driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Mary Elizabeth Hagemaster of 8181 N. Highway 51 Room 127 in Millington was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia;

Joseph D. Hill of 562 Highway 70 West in Mason was charged with guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

David A. Humphrey of 1386 Oakridge in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Anthony D. Jones of 3920 Pippin Street in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

William T. Millican of 441 S. Circle Road in Memphis was charge with public intoxication, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

William T. Millican of 441 S. Circle Road in Memphis was charged assault, guilty plea amended to disorderly conduct, $50 fine plus cost;

Montrell D. Smith of 4611 Doris Circle North in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

David A. Fugatt of 804 Maria Street in Memphis was charged with theft of services under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/26 suspended, 11/26 probably, 3 days, restitution $300 to Flag City;

Toni A. Urlich of 4657 Vincent Road in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail 10/29 suspended 11/25 probation,, 4 days credit, random drug screens;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Dorian J. Gales of 3754 Grey Road in Memphis was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault and evading arrest by motor vehicle;

Michael J. Rapp of 2336 Woodlawn road in Brighton was charged failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, disregarded stop sign;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

April 7- 8850 Highway 51 North; 8669 Watercrest Drive;

April 8- 6628 Willowbrook Drive; 4944 Navy Road/9;

April 10- 5077 Easley Street/119;

April 11- 7850 Hickory Meadow Road;

April 12- 8412 Highway 51 North; 8181 Highway 51 North/314; 5015 Snowy Creek Lane/103;

April 13- 6718 Chase Road; 7232 Pam Drive;

Public Service

April 13- 7053 Pam Drive;

Dispatched & Cancelled

April 9- 7180 Baker Street;

April 10- Commodore & Navy Road;

April 11- 5790 Millington Road;

April 12- 7853 West Navy Circle;

April 13- 7575 Martin Road;

Person in Distress

April 8- 4944 Navy Road/9; 8100 Epperson Mill Road;

April 9- 6856 Juana Drive;

April 13- 7314 Baker Street;

False Alarm

April 9- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;

Construction

April 11- 6693 Chase Road;

Outside Rubbish

April 9- 7630 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Smoke Detector Activated

April 10- 8496 Epperson Mill Road;

April 13- 3820 Micro Drive;

Brush Fire

April 7- 4859 First Avenue;

April 10- 6940 Navy Road;

Medical Assist

April 7- 7291 Juana Drive;

April 10- 5798 Port Haven Drive;

Motor Vehicle Accident

April 8- call was on Veterans Parkway east of…

April 12- Navy Road & Veterans Parkway;

April 13- 7661 Highway 51 North;

Drug Overdose

April 9- Navy Road & Church Street;

Disregarded on Side

April 10- 8181 Highway 51 North/421;

April 11- 7949 Martha Street;