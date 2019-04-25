TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Marquee Event

On April 15, the new Millington Central High School marquee was debuted in front of the school located at 8050 West Street. The signage was made possible by the Trojan Twenty and this year’s senior class legacy. Back at the beginning of the school year, the seniors sparked fundraisers that even involved 2011 MCHS graduate and professional football player Alan Cross. Cross purchased a gold Trojan rubber band to help raise money for the marquee. The marquee is expected to start operating this week providing announcements and information about MCHS.