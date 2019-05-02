Board adopts resolution to lease or sell USA Stadium

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously adopted a resolution this week declaring USA Stadium “surplus property,” so it can be sold or leased.

Board members took the action Monday afternoon during a special called meeting at City Hall.

Millington owns a combination of eight parcels totaling approximately 124 acres at 8 Babe Howard Ave., that are known as the USA Stadium Complex.

The resolution notes that the city operates the stadium along with other activities that annually cost a total of approximately $150,000 more than related revenues collected.

It states that the property is in need of “significant renovations and/or maintenance” that would “place a further burden” on the city’s resources.

Millington has always viewed this property as a method of bringing visitors to the city to use its hotels, restaurants and other stores.

The resolution states that the board would like to “reduce the taxpayer burden this property causes” and encourage private owners to further develop it as a “recreational area.”