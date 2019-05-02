Class Warfare: Battle of elite West Tennessee teams goes to Brighton in extras

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Two of the best teams in West Tennessee took to the diamond April 22.

The post-Easter showdown on the Brighton Softball Field brought together Division II-A power Tipton-Rosemark Academy Lady Rebels and Class 3A perennial winner the Brighton Lady Cardinals.

The contest lived up to the hype going to 10 innings before the Lady Cardinals emerged 5-4 victors.

The game was a pitchers’ duel until TRA scored a run in the fifth inning courtesy of a Charli Rice base hit to drive in Addie Glass. Brighton managed to tie the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning with an Alyssa Camp driving in Lauryn Mahar.

The game went to extra innings deadlocked at one all. After TRA scored a run in the eighth inning, the Lady Cardinals had the answer in their half of the eighth when Kelsey Camp stroked a double to drive in a run.

After the ninth inning went scoreless, Brighton outscored TRA 3-2 in the 10th inning to earn the victory. Lady Cardinal hurler Makayla Stinnett out dueled Rice to pick up the win. Rice struck out 15 batters throughout the night while giving up 5 hits. Meanwhile Stinnett K’d 8 Lady Rebels while giving up 5 hits as well.