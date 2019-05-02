Obituaries May 2, 2019

BOBBY DALE BAKER

Bobby Dale Baker, 50, of Brinkley passed away on April 28, 2019. He was born on October 21, 1968 to the late Charles Baker Jr. and Melba Jean Jaco Baker. Bobby was a proud veteran of the United States Army who served the country during Project Desert Storm. Bobby was always a ‘go-body’ who loved to travel the world. His favorite places visited were Italy and Ireland. Bobby spent many years living in Memphis, where he said he was going to run for Mayor. He enjoyed politics and keeping up with any and all breaking news. Over the course of his life, Bobby was an avid hunter and fisherman; he loved cats and dogs as well and was known to be the animal babysitter. Bobby was a constable for over five years and was a police ambassador for more than 15 more years. He loved the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Memphis Grizzles. Preceded in death are his parents; and one brother, Danny Baker. Those remaining to cherish his memory are one daughter, Tabitha (Cory) Olvey; three brothers, Charles Alan Baker, Marcus Trent Baker, and Chris (Nikki) Baker; one sister, Tanya (Orlan) Priest; three grandchildren, Asher Dean, Anastasia Hope, and Goliath James. Visitation will be held at Fowler Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 4 from noon-1 p.m. with services immediately following. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, Brinkley.

BILLY GENE DANIEL

Billy Gene Daniel, 85, of Drummonds, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. There was a viewing held for Mr. Daniel on April 25 and a funeral service was held on April 26, both held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral home.

DEAN D. DAVIS

Dean D. Davis – CDR USN ret., 77, of Rosemark, passed away April 22, 2019. The family received friends April 26 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Navy Funeral Honors. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

JAY LEE HALLEY

Jay Lee Halley 80, passed away on April 21, 2019. Service was held April 27, with a viewing at Jefferson Mortuary Chapel in Millington. Interment was in Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens in Millington.

BILLY WAYNE HARRELL

Billy Wayne Harrell, 74, of Drummonds, passed away April 19, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm until the service at 3:30 pm Tuesday, April 23 at Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel. Interment in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association(/www.alz.org)

TENNIE THOMAS GALES

Tennie Thomas Gales, 68, passed away April 17, 2019. Visitation was held April 26 at Mt. Sinai AME Church in Arlington with the funeral service held April 27 Rosemark Church of God in Christ in Millington with interment later at Mt. Sinai AME Church Cemetery.

GEORGE PIGGEE JR.

George Piggee Jr., 82, passed away on April 20, 2019. Visitation was held April 25 at Jefferson Mortuary Chapel in Millington. Service was held April 26 at Oak Spring Baptist Church in Arlington. Interment was in Galilee Cemetery Brighton.

MARY NOVAK WHITEHEAD

Mary Novak Whitehead, 55, of Millington, passed away April 21, 2019. The family received friends April 26until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

TERRY DONALD WILLIAMS

Terry Donald Williams, 69. of Atoka, passed away April 22, 2019. The family received friends until the service time April 26. Interment was in Poplar Grove Cemetery. The family requests that memorials be given to the American Kidney Foundation.