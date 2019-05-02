Repeat offender convicted of molesting clerk

Star Staff Reports

A Millington man with nearly 80 criminal convictions dating to 1988 was convicted Thursday of molesting a court clerk in the lower level of the Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

A Criminal Court jury took less than 30 minutes to convict defendant Warren Percy Smith, 48, of the sexual battery for the incident that occurred Dec. 28, 2017. He is being held on $35,000 bond and faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced May 24 by Judge Jennifer Mitchell.

Witnesses said a 25-year-old employee of the General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office was talking with someone when Smith came up behind her, grabbed her and went through the motions of performing a sexual act.

He then left the building, but later a deputy noticed a man who fit the suspect’s description and who was wearing the clothing described by the victim. The deputy recognized him as Smith, who is a regular in and around 201 Poplar, and the victim later identified him in a photo spread.

Since 1988, Smith has been arrested and convicted of 78 previous criminal offenses, including 75 misdemeanors and three felonies.

The offenses include public intoxication, theft, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, assault and resisting official detention. Smith also has felony convictions involving cocaine trafficking and aggravated burglary.

The trial this week was handled by Assistant District Attorney Michael McCusker.