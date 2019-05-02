Special Presentation

Representing the Piomingo Chapter, National Society United State Daughters of 1812, Millington, Bettie Gustafson presented a NJROTC medal during the recent Millington Central High School Annual Military Inspection to Cadet Fabiola Villa Rodriguez. In addition, Cadet Aeryn Uriell was presented the Daughters of the American Colonist medal from the Jamestown Chapter of Memphis. These awards are presented to cadets who have demonstrated qualities of academic excellence, leadership, military discipline, dependability, patriotism and upright character in speech and habits, which exemplify the ideals upon which our Nation was founded.