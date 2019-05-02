The Bailey Show: Perkins and fellow senior Clifton clinch comeback win on Senior Night

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Millington Lady Trojans were doing their best to assist the Bolton Lady Wildcats in ruining Senior Night.

The Miles Park faithful there to support Millington seniors Bailey Perkins and Hannah Clifton were nervous after the Lady Wildcats jumped ahead 9-2 in the second inning.

“We just got out of our groove,” Clifton said. “And once we get out of it, we have a hard time getting back in. We have a couple of key players make a couple of key plays at the right moments and make big hits in the right moment. That is very big when you’re down to a team.”

The Lady Trojans rallied to outscore Bolton 17-1 over the next five innings to prevail 19-10, giving the senior duo a proper sendoff.

Millington cut the seven-run deficit to two runs with a five-run second inning. Bolton took a 10-7 lead in the third inning. After the Lady Trojans sent scoreless in the third inning, Millington seized control of the game in the fourth inning highlighted by a Perkins triple.

“That hit made me feel awesome,” she said. “We needed it and I was glad I could deliver that for the team.”

Perkins’ triple drove in a run making the score 10-9. Once she arrived to third base, Millington Lady Trojans Head Coach Whitney Horton was there waiting. She embraced her senior infield with a hug.

“It felt good because we’re out here to make her proud,” Perkins said of the moment.

Millington kept the momentum going when Ema-Leigh Stafford the tied game. Up next was Alexis Jordan, with the sophomore delivering a hit to make the tally 11-10 in favor of the Lady Trojans.

Later Clifton drove in runs to make the score 13-10.

In the final innings Lady Trojans like Makalia Davenport drove in runs to provide starter Jamiya Turner with enough support to win the game.