Collierville Goodwill almost doubles space at new Carriage Crossing location

By Graham Sweeney

After a nine-year run at the intersection of Poplar Ave. and Byhalia Road, Memphis Goodwill Inc. is expanding its Collierville retail footprint with a move to Carriage Crossing MarketPlace at 10217 E. Shelby Dr. and Houston Levee.

Goodwill hosted a grand opening celebration last month at the new location that anchors the west end of Carriage Crossing MarketPlace.

“Goodwill has had a store presence in Collierville since November 2010, and we have enjoyed fantastic loyalty from shoppers and donors in the community,” said Tony Martini, president and CEO of Goodwill. “We are excited to expand our retail space and offer greater shopping and donation convenience in this new space in Carriage Crossing MarketPlace. We look forward to building deeper bonds with the community as we operate in this great location.

“The store at 783 W. Poplar has been a good home for Goodwill for almost nine years, but we have outgrown that space,” continued Martini. “The new location will feature a much larger retail space and more convenient parking for our customers.”

Goodwill’s store at Carriage Crossing MarketPlace encompasses 30,000 square feet, with 14,000 square feet of retail space. This almost doubles the retail space that was open at the 783 W. Poplar location. The store will offer thousands of items, including a mix of gently-used donated goods and select new merchandise.

A special feature of the new location is a covered donation drive-through. Goodwill built the new donation entrance and covered drive area on the west side of the store to provide greater convenience for Goodwill donors.

Shopping hours at Carriage Crossing MarketPlace will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Donation hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Goodwill’s previous store at 783 W. Poplar closed its doors on April 6.

Coupons for use in the new Carriage Crossing MarketPlace store are also being distributed, and will be good through April 30 (25 percent off total purchases of $20 or more).

For loyal Goodwill donors, the donation center at the 783 W. Poplar location will remain open.

Goodwill’s attended donation center at 330 Market Blvd. will also continue to operate. In 2018, 64,286 donation visits were made at the two Collierville Goodwill drop-off locations.

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner and leaders from the Collierville Chamber of Commerce attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“An interesting fact is that Mayor Joyner took part in our Poplar store ribbon-cutting in 2010, and we are proud to have him with us again for the opening of this new chapter in Goodwill’s Collierville history,” noted Martini.

In addition to the Collierville store location, Goodwill operates seven other stores in the Memphis metro area, as well as nine stores in North Mississippi.

Goodwill also operates the Goodwill Excel Center of Memphis, an accredited high school for Shelby County residents 18 years and older.

Memphis Goodwill was founded in 1927 as a territory of the nationwide Goodwill Industries movement.

Today, the 501c3 not-for-profit organization employs about 715 people in Tennessee and Mississippi.

For more information about Goodwill, store locations or hours of operation, visit www.goodwillmemphis.org.