Kiwanis Kares

Millington Municipal Schools Department of Coordinated School Health would like to give a big thank you to the Kiwanis Club of Millington. The Kiwanis Club donated an AED(Automated External Defibrillator) and accessories to Millington Central High School to be housed at the new Performing Arts Center located on the campus of MCHS. State law requires all public high schools to have AED’s. All of the schools in our district have at least one fully operational AED. School staff is trained on how to operate the AED’s in conjunction with CPR.

Pictured in the photo are Rachel Hennings, Coordinated School Health Coordinator, Jamie Rush, RN, MCHS school nurse, Dr. Clint Durley, MCHS principal, Beth Hale, MCHS assistant principal, Oscar Brown, Millington Kiwanis, Robert Hunt, Millington Kiwanis and Howard Olson, Millington Kiwanis.