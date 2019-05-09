NEXT STEPS: Flag City Baseball hits postseason

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Millington Trojans Head Coach Zane Adams chats with the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebel coaching staff including Head Coach Brad Smith during last week’s regular season finale series in Miles Park. TRA swept both games against its inner-city rival Millington.

Then Thursday began postseason play for both teams. The Rebels went 2-1 in the West Regional Division II-A Tournament over the weekend winning 2-0 over Jackson Christian and 13-3 over FACS. The Rebels were defeated Friday night 11-10 by Northpoint.

Meanwhile in Ripley, the Trojans participated in the District 15-2A Baseball Tournament winning the opener 4-3 over Bolivar Central. The No. 1 seeded Covington Chargers defeated Millington Friday 17-1. The Trojans fought off elimination Saturday blowing out Fayette Ware 11-1.