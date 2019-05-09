Public Safety: May 9, 2019

Arrests
April 25- 42-year-old Millington male charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, improper display of motor vehicle tags, motor vehicle windows with tinting, reflecting or sun screen material; 45-year-old Millington female charged with extortion; forgery; theft of property over $5,000;
April 26- 26-year-old Millington female charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card; 50-year-old Memphis female charged with forgery;
April 27- 23-year-old Memphis male charged with reckless endangerment; 33-year-old Memphis male charged failure to appear – criminal case; 56-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 32-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
April 28- 26-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; driving under the influence of intoxicant; driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; reckless driving; 44-year-old Brighton male charged with assault; 56-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 21-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 30-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication and domestic assault;
April 29- N/A
April 30- 51-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 23-year-old Burlison female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
May 1- 22-year-old Brunswick female charged with unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles;
City Court Reports
April 16, 2019
Fines
Adam C. Beilstein of 9407 Quito Road in Millington was charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Calvin B. Lemons of 1259 Witherington Drive in Mason was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Justin N. Nold of 4228 Rickman Road in Cookerville was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Malachi J. O’Kelley of 3462 Pineywoods Avenue in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Tanner W. Bolding of 7925 Highway 51 North No. 209 in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/23 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit;
Maurice A. Flowers of 8706 Green Hill in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/29 suspended, 11/29 probation;
Christopher Gilliland of 147 Milton Road in Millington was charged with fraud use credit/debit card under $500, guilty plea amend to theft under $1,000- $750 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation, 7 days credit restitution of $400 to victim;
John A. Hobock of 4908 Bilrae Circle North in Millington was charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/28 suspended, 11/28 probation, 1 day credit;
William R. Rogers of 7680 Arapaho in Millington was charged with violation of probation, found guilty 11/21 jail-mittimus held 11/21 probation-8 days credit time is consecutive;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Gregory J. Bell of 3579 Hanna Drive in Memphis was charged with burglary; bond reduced to $5,000;
Gregory J. Bell of 3579 Hanna Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;
Donnie Brooks of 4177 Yale Road in Memphis was charged with domestic assault; conditional forfeit bench warrant, $2,500;
Cherrie F. Bynum of 1001 Dawn Drive in Memphis was charged with violation of probation, bench warrant $2,500;
Cherrie F. Bynum of 1001 Dawn Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000;
Jeremy R. Landrum of 10874 Millington Arlington Road in Arlington was charged with possession of a controlled substance;
Jonathan D. Mashburn of 7090 Juana Drive in Millington was charged with domestic assault;
Blake A. Petty of 2696 Sage Meadow Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000;
David Thompson of 861 Cypress Street in Memphis was charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;
Kristen R. Vaillencourt of 96 S. Chinkapin Drive in Atoka was charged with driving while license suspended and improper lights-general;
April 23, 2019
Fines
Charity M. Brown of 509 Nash Street in Union City was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Richard P. Harris II of 4935 Saratoga Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Douglas R. Magruder of 1618 Dolan Road in Drummonds was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost;
Michael D. Walker of 7529 High Seas Drive in Millington was charge driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Fajayan Jones of 7925 Highway 51 North No. 309 in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens;
Marissa a. Platter-Smith of 5351 Tyler Street in Merriville was charged with harassment, Alford Plea, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, no contact with victim;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Brandon J. Anderson of 7875 Church Street No. 3 in Millington was charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture;
Patrick David Brewer of 308 South Frasier Road in Troy was charged with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; no driver’s license and violation of window tint;
Nabor Gutierrez-Valdovinos of 4884 The Ketta in Millington was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;
Auterio D. Porterfield of 1614 Helsley in Memphis was charged with petition deferment revocation;
Kevin Reeves of 4841 Bland Avenue in Millington was charged with petition to revoke probation;
Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
April 21- 4906 Juana Cove; 3724 Chambers Road; 3779 Oakhurst; 4836 Bill Knight Avenue/36;
April 22-8390 Highway 51 North/110;
April 23- 4946 Bilrae South;
April 24- 7001 Pam Drive; 7978 Martha Street; 8755 Greenhill; 5081 Easley Street; 9030 Highway 51 North; 4915 Navy Road;
April 25- 4923 Navy Road; 6448 Etta Road;
April 26- 4624 Doris Circle;
April 27- 4365 Eckois Cove; 7920 Highway 51 North;
Steam Rupture
April 22- 8510 Wilkinsville Road/Suite 121;
Dispatched & Cancelled
April 21- XXXX/5645 Walden Ridge Drive;
Service Call, Other
April 26- 4261 Cuba-Millington Road;
System Malfunction
April 25- 5081 Easley Street;
Person in Distress
April 27- 4305 Sykes Road;
Smoke Detector Activated
April 21- 5077 Easley Street/209;
Medical Assistance
April 22- 8445 Highway 51 North;
April 23- 4836 Bill Knight Avenue;
Motor Vehicle Accident
April 25- North bound lane Highway 51 North, 100;
April 26- Highway 385 & Singleton Parkway; Highway 51 North & Highway 385; Highway 51 north & Sykes Road;
Outside Rubbish
April 25- 6880 Singleton Parkway;
April 27- Highway 51 North in the turn around just…;
Disregarded on Side
April 21- 5104 Brinkley Drive;
Smoke or Odor
April 22- 4788 Navy Road;