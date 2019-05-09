Public Safety: May 9, 2019

Arrests

April 25- 42-year-old Millington male charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, improper display of motor vehicle tags, motor vehicle windows with tinting, reflecting or sun screen material; 45-year-old Millington female charged with extortion; forgery; theft of property over $5,000;

April 26- 26-year-old Millington female charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card; 50-year-old Memphis female charged with forgery;

April 27- 23-year-old Memphis male charged with reckless endangerment; 33-year-old Memphis male charged failure to appear – criminal case; 56-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 32-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

April 28- 26-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; driving under the influence of intoxicant; driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; reckless driving; 44-year-old Brighton male charged with assault; 56-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 21-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 30-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication and domestic assault;

April 29- N/A

April 30- 51-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 23-year-old Burlison female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

May 1- 22-year-old Brunswick female charged with unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles;

City Court Reports

April 16, 2019

Fines

Adam C. Beilstein of 9407 Quito Road in Millington was charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Calvin B. Lemons of 1259 Witherington Drive in Mason was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Justin N. Nold of 4228 Rickman Road in Cookerville was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Malachi J. O’Kelley of 3462 Pineywoods Avenue in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Tanner W. Bolding of 7925 Highway 51 North No. 209 in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/23 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit;

Maurice A. Flowers of 8706 Green Hill in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/29 suspended, 11/29 probation;

Christopher Gilliland of 147 Milton Road in Millington was charged with fraud use credit/debit card under $500, guilty plea amend to theft under $1,000- $750 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation, 7 days credit restitution of $400 to victim;

John A. Hobock of 4908 Bilrae Circle North in Millington was charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/28 suspended, 11/28 probation, 1 day credit;

William R. Rogers of 7680 Arapaho in Millington was charged with violation of probation, found guilty 11/21 jail-mittimus held 11/21 probation-8 days credit time is consecutive;

William R. Rogers of 7680 Arapaho in Millington was charged with violation of probation, found guilty 11/21 jail-mittimus held 11/21 probation-8 days credit time is consecutive;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Gregory J. Bell of 3579 Hanna Drive in Memphis was charged with burglary; bond reduced to $5,000;

Gregory J. Bell of 3579 Hanna Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Donnie Brooks of 4177 Yale Road in Memphis was charged with domestic assault; conditional forfeit bench warrant, $2,500;

Cherrie F. Bynum of 1001 Dawn Drive in Memphis was charged with violation of probation, bench warrant $2,500;

Cherrie F. Bynum of 1001 Dawn Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Jeremy R. Landrum of 10874 Millington Arlington Road in Arlington was charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Jonathan D. Mashburn of 7090 Juana Drive in Millington was charged with domestic assault;

Blake A. Petty of 2696 Sage Meadow Drive in Memphis was charged with theft of property under $1,000;

David Thompson of 861 Cypress Street in Memphis was charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Kristen R. Vaillencourt of 96 S. Chinkapin Drive in Atoka was charged with driving while license suspended and improper lights-general;

April 23, 2019

Fines

Charity M. Brown of 509 Nash Street in Union City was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Richard P. Harris II of 4935 Saratoga Road in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Douglas R. Magruder of 1618 Dolan Road in Drummonds was charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost;

Michael D. Walker of 7529 High Seas Drive in Millington was charge driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Fajayan Jones of 7925 Highway 51 North No. 309 in Millington was charged with possession of a controlled substance, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens;

Marissa a. Platter-Smith of 5351 Tyler Street in Merriville was charged with harassment, Alford Plea, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, no contact with victim;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Brandon J. Anderson of 7875 Church Street No. 3 in Millington was charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture;

Patrick David Brewer of 308 South Frasier Road in Troy was charged with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; no driver’s license and violation of window tint;

Nabor Gutierrez-Valdovinos of 4884 The Ketta in Millington was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;

Auterio D. Porterfield of 1614 Helsley in Memphis was charged with petition deferment revocation;

Kevin Reeves of 4841 Bland Avenue in Millington was charged with petition to revoke probation;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

April 21- 4906 Juana Cove; 3724 Chambers Road; 3779 Oakhurst; 4836 Bill Knight Avenue/36;

April 22-8390 Highway 51 North/110;

April 23- 4946 Bilrae South;

April 24- 7001 Pam Drive; 7978 Martha Street; 8755 Greenhill; 5081 Easley Street; 9030 Highway 51 North; 4915 Navy Road;

April 25- 4923 Navy Road; 6448 Etta Road;

April 26- 4624 Doris Circle;

April 27- 4365 Eckois Cove; 7920 Highway 51 North;

Steam Rupture

April 22- 8510 Wilkinsville Road/Suite 121;

Dispatched & Cancelled

April 21- XXXX/5645 Walden Ridge Drive;

Service Call, Other

April 26- 4261 Cuba-Millington Road;

System Malfunction

April 25- 5081 Easley Street;

Person in Distress

April 27- 4305 Sykes Road;

Smoke Detector Activated

April 21- 5077 Easley Street/209;

Medical Assistance

April 22- 8445 Highway 51 North;

April 23- 4836 Bill Knight Avenue;

Motor Vehicle Accident

April 25- North bound lane Highway 51 North, 100;

April 26- Highway 385 & Singleton Parkway; Highway 51 North & Highway 385; Highway 51 north & Sykes Road;

Outside Rubbish

April 25- 6880 Singleton Parkway;

April 27- Highway 51 North in the turn around just…;

Disregarded on Side

April 21- 5104 Brinkley Drive;

Smoke or Odor

April 22- 4788 Navy Road;