School Board revising its policy on graduation

By Bill Short

The Millington School Board has unanimously approved on first reading a proposed revision to its policy regarding graduation activities.

Board members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by C. J. Haley and seconded by Mark Coulter.

The proposed revision, recommended by the Tennessee School Board Association, is scheduled for final reading at the board’s June 3 meeting.

It states that students could participate in graduation activities if they:

(1) have met all requirements on graduation day; or

(2) are within two or fewer credits of meeting them and can complete them during the summer.

If “extenuating circumstances” existed at any school, the matter would be presented to the board prior to graduation activities.

Students would be expected to participate in all graduation activities. Graduation apparel would be determined by the administration of each school and would be the personal expense of each student.

Any fees required for graduation ceremonies would be waived for students who are eligible to receive free or reduced-price lunches. In such cases, the school would assume responsibility for payment of fees.

Graduation ceremonies would be physically accessible to all students, their parents, guardians and other interested persons.

Students who do not wish to participate in graduation activities would have to notify the school principal in writing at least five days prior to graduation day. Non-participating students would receive their diplomas or certificates from the principal’s office within one week of graduation day.

The ceremony and all included activities would not be religious in nature.

The content of any students’ speeches would not reflect the endorsement, sponsorship, position or expression of the school, employees or board.

James “Bo” Griffin, superintendent of Millington Municipal Schools, would develop procedures to ensure that students are recognized at graduation ceremonies for the following achievements:

(1) Honors

(2) State honors

(3) State distinction

(4) District distinction

(5) Tri-Star scholar

(6) Receiving a Tennessee Seal of Biliteracy

(7) Voluntarily completing at least 10 hours of community service each semester while attending Millington Central High School

(8) Receiving a gold or platinum medal on the National Career Readiness Certificate

(9) Graduating with a district-developed work ethic distinction