Super’s Prayer: National Day of Prayer up Millington’s prayer of love

Star Staff Reports

The 68th National Day of Prayer was observed by the City of Millington with the annual event held this year at the Baker Community Center.

Organized by the Millington Arts & Recreation Department’s Alex Harris, community leaders, dignitaries and clergy delivered prayers focusing on government, church, military, family, education, media, business and the National Prayer. The evening concluded with an open prayer and closing from Millington Mayor Terry Jones.

Jones got the spiritual occasion started with an opening outlining the purpose of the evening. He offered encouragement and thanked all those who made their way out to Baker.

Across America, several Christians acknowledged the National Day of Prayer. Each year, on the first Thursday of May, the U.S. marks the National Day of Prayer. Although the day of observance has its roots in the American Revolution, it wasn’t formally recognized until President Harry S. Truman signed a law to annually recognize it in 1952.

The order of prayer began with Faith Assembly of God Pastor Gary Forsee delivering the Lord’s Prayer. Then Promiseland Missionary Baptist Church’s OC Horton Jr. prayed on behalf of the church before Church of Rosemark Pastor Jimmy Davis prayed for Government.

Then the podium was handed over to NSA Mid-South Chaplain Dave Mowbray praying for the military. The family prayer was brought by Richland ARP Church’s Kent Moorloch.

New to the lineup was Millington Municipal School’s Superintendent Bo Griffin. Griffin prayed on behalf of education delivering a prayer for his students and others across the nation.

Youth Minister at Church of Christ at Ridgegrove Thomas Sellers Jr., The Millington Star editor, had the privilege of praying for his colleagues in journalism and the media.

Just for Christ Ministries Prophetess Diane Norwood followed praying for businesses locally and nationally.

Then Bellevue Minister Thomas McGhee recited the National Prayer. Then Lucy Baptist Church Pastor David Lawrence closed the night in a special way. He encouraged those in attendance to join the ministers in group prayers. Lawrence focused his time on encouraging a revival individually leading to a collective effort.