Calendar of Events: May 16, 2019

May 17

The Millington Exchange Club in partnership with Colonial Flag Foundation

is hosting a Field of Honor display of United States Flags. This event is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and dedicated volunteers.The Field of Honor® display is located at 8323 Highway 51 North in Millington. Flags will be on display May 17 to June 1 with the dedication ceremony on May 20. Flag may be ordered online at www.healingfield.org/millington19 or through any Exchange Club member. Flag are a fee and may be picked up at the field on June 1. For more information, call 338-2300.

May 17

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 17 with proceeds benefiting the Millington area schools. The event will take place at Glen Eagle Golf Course located at 6168 Attu Street in Millington. Registration and lunch is at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There are sponsorships available and for more information, call 872-1486.

May 18

Operation Stand Down Mid-South, Inc., presents the Veterans Stand Down 2019 on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 940 Early Maxwell Blvd., in the Pipkin Building in Memphis. There will be several forms of information available for veterans ranging from VA eligibility assistance to drug/alcohol treatment information to hair cuts. For more information, visit Twitter @osdmidsouth or Facebook: Operation Stand Down Midsouth.

May 25

The Millington Basketball Skills Camp will be held May 25 for third to sixth grade girls and boys from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Millington Middle School located at 4964 Cuba-Millington Road. There will be a cost and registration deadline (money orders or cash) by April 25.

June 14

The Family Campout will be held at the USA Stadium 4351 Babe Howard Blvd on Friday, June 14 starting at 6 p.m. There is a cost per family. Bring your tents, flashlights and sleeping bags, and lawn chairs. Organizers will provide games, activities, s’mores, snacks, star gazing and a flag retirement ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.Stay up to date with all events and like at Facebook Millington TN-Municipal Government, or visit the website Millingtontn.gov

Veteran Parkway Closures

Veterans Parkway (from Navy Road to Highway 51) will be closed during times listed below to allow a production company to film a televisions series, “Street Outlaws” at this location. The City of Millington apologizes for the inconveniences that this will cause our motoring public during these hours, and asks for your patience during these times.

*Friday, June 14

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, June 15

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, July 6

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Friday, July 12

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, July 13 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, July 20

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, Aug. 17 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Time and dates are subject to change. There are no exact air dates yet, but these episodes should air sometime in the fall on the Discovery channel.