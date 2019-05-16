Deadly shooting on Water Briar

Star Staff Reports
The Millington Police Department has arrested a suspect Monday in connection with a deadly shooting in Millington.
According to reports, Millington resident Caleb Evans, 26, is being charged with second-degree murder after police said he shot and killed Andrew Werner, 24.
The incident occurred at a resident located in the 4200 block of Water Briar Road around 2 p.m., when the pair was alleged to be arguing.
Werner was initially taken to Memphis to Regional One. He did not survive his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.