Obituaries May 16, 2019

MAURICE CLEMONT JONES

Maurice Clemont Jones aka “Ressy” 50, passed away on May 11, 2019. Visitation is Friday, May 17, from 5-7p.m. and service Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. all at Historical First Baptist Church 4286 Shelby Road, Millington, TN 38053. Interment in Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens Millington. Jefferson Mortuary 901-872-8800

TIERNEY BRANAE HILL

Tierney Branae Hill, 21, of Millington, passed away May 3, 2019 at her residence. Her visitation was held May 10 at Jefferson Mortuary in Millington. Funeral service was held May 11 at St. Paul M.B. Church in Drummonds. Interment followed in church cemetery. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

CANDICE MICHELLE JOHNSON

Candice Michelle Johnson, 33, of Millington, passed away May 4, 2019. The family received friends May 9 and a service was held May 10 at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in West Union Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

DAVID ALVIN NEWSOM JR.

David Alvin Newsom, Jr., 65, of Drummonds, passed away on May 8, 2019. The family received friends until the May 13 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hopital in Memphis.

BRENT McCOY PUGH

Brent McCoy Pugh, 67, of Millington, passed away May 5, 2019. The family received friends May 8 until the service at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Embury Cemetery in Millington. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

JON ALLEN ROACHELL

Jon Allen Roachell, 79, of Millington, died on May 2,2019 leaving behind a large circle of loved ones he embraced as family, blood-related or otherwise. Visitation was held May 7, 2019 with service at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington. Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home had charge.