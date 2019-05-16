Ripley rips hearts out of Lady Trojans

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

RIPLEY – The Millington Lady Trojans of Whitney Horton came out swinging in the elimination game of the District 15-2A Tournament May 6.

Facing the challenge of playing the host Ripley Lady Tigers, the Lady Trojans jumped out 2-0 in the top of the first inning. Once the Lady Tigers absorbed the Millington jab, Ripley collected itself to deadlock the contest at 2-2.

Ripley proceeded with an onslaught of big blows in the second and third innings to eventually prevail 16-3 to advance and stay alive. The defeat KO’d the 2019 campaign for the Lady Trojans.

Millington appeared to be the team primed to survive opening the game with a Racheal Ballard walk. After an Alexis Jordan sacrifice bunt advanced Ballard to second, senior Hannah Clifton drove in the first run of the game with a single.

Two batters later, “Lil Clifton” Madelyn Clifton drove in her cousin to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Lady Trojans.

The Lady Tigers put two runs up on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. Ripley managed to take the lead with a 7-run second inning. The Lady Tigers’ bats remained hot in the third inning with six more runs.

Trailing 15-2, Millington kept fighting when Ballard scored on a double steal called by Horton. But 15-3 was as close as the Lady Trojans would get.

Ripley was able to pick up the 16-3 victory and advance. Meanwhile the Lady Trojans saw the end to a productive 2019 season and the careers of seniors Hannah Clifton and Bailey Perkins.