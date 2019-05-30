Best of the Best: Millington Middle Track shines at State

The 2019 TMSAA State Track meet produces a pair of champions for the Millington Middle School program. On May 18, the Millington relay teams of the girls 4x200m and 4x400m were victorious. Meanwhile the boys 4x400m were crowned with silver medals in Clarksville on the campus of Austin Peay State University. The Millington Girls 4x200m State champions are Kalia Duckworth, Omonefe Aigbomian, Matrice White and Roshundra Gooden; girls 4x400m State champions are Kalia Duckworth, Matrice White, Mia Curry-Goodall and Roshundra Gooden; boys 4x400m silver medalist are Khalik Green, Payton Wasson, KyDavien Green and Ezekiel Miller.