High Note: 2018-19 MCHS Band ends school year with first-place trophy

By Taliyah Chalmers

GATLINBURG — All year I’ve been waiting for my school year to end on a high.

But I didn’t realize how high, until passing through The Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg Tennessee. The most shocking part was that we actually won.

The Millington Central High School Band directed by Megan Woodring won excellence in division AA

We first went to Pigeon Forge High School to perform two selections which were “Synthesis” and “Let Evening Come.” With business out of the way it was time to have a little fun.

Heading to DollyWood of course we had to take a group shot in front of the amusement park sign, then our assigned chaperone gave us freedom. My group Gena Parker, Daniel Young, and Samara Davis started our journey at fair land and only rode one specific ride five times. Didn’t know the name it just spin really fast and moved all over the place.

After that we went to a water ride and got soaked, and lastly we rode this car ride where your connected to a track and pretend to drive.

After all the thrills of the rides, we headed to the Celebrity Theater in anticipation for the award ceremony. Would we win?

Just like sitting on that spinning ride, once our butts hit our seats, we became anxious to find out the results from the pair of judges.

Every other band got there rewards during the ceremony.

Sitting there rewardless, my peers and me felt some disappointment.

We were thinking we would head back to Millington without anything to show for our performance.

Then we heard ‘First place Millington Central High School Band – AA.”

Then we erupted in cheer shouting louder than being on the peak of a Dolly Wood roller coaster.

Our representative senior Maurice Wooten had the honor of collection our first-place prize. We were bringing back home to Flag City the big trophy.

My sophomore band year ended with that high it was nice to see that hard work pays off, we brought back an award for our school, community, instructors, boosters, and most importantly our parents.

I was happy to share the experience with all my band family and Mrs. (Megan) Woodring.