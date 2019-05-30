Obituaries May 30, 2019

DIANA T. CROUCH

Diana (Diane) T. Crouch, 69, of Millington, passed away May 12, 2019. Mrs. Crouch was a longtime secretary of Public Works for the City of Millington where she retired; lifetime member of the PTA and member of Second Baptist Church. She was the widow of Joseph W. Crouch and is survived by her sons, Eric (Angela) Crouch of Atoka, TN and Clay (Kimberly) Crouch of Port Jefferson, NY; three grandchildren, Joseph Crouch, Joey Crouch and Lucy Grace Crouch. Service was held May 15 at the Millington Chapel. Interment was private at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The family asks any memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Munford Funeral Home had charge.

KENNETH RAY DUNCAN

Ssgt. Kenneth Ray Duncan, USMC, Ret., 78, of Munford, passed away on May 17, 2019 at St. Francis Specialty Hospital in Memphis. Mr. Duncan was a retired repairman for Amusement Machine Co., a USMC Veteran of Vietnam, and received a Purple Heart for his combat wounds. He was a member of the VFW, DAV, Purple Heart Association, Cooties Association, the American Legion, Marine Corp Relief, a proud father of three daughters, and the oldest of seven siblings. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dixie Duncan, daughters, Debra (Alfred) Cresanto, Denette Duncan, Kimberly (Scott) Warren; grandchildren, Erika (Andy) Glass, Brooklyne (Josh) Moren, Devin Duncan and Jonathan Warren; and five great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held May 22 and interment was in Quito Memorial Cemetery. The family requests memorials be sent to the Purple Heart Association.

PAMELA W. MOONEY

Pamela Walker Mooney, 65, of Munford, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis. Millington Funeral Home Inc., had charge.

MARY JANE PRUITT

Mary Jane Pruitt, 93, of Millington, passed away May 14, 2019. Service was held May 20 at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Big Creek Cemetery in Millington. In lieu of flowers the family asks any memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (StJude.org).

Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

CHARLES STACY SLAGAL

Charles Stacy Slagal, USN, Ret., 53, passed away on May 21, 2019. He wa a Veteran of Desert Storm. Munford Funeral Home had charge.

SADIE LEE WHITE

Sadie Lee White 63, passed away on May 15, 2019. Service was held May 25 at Jefferson Mortuary in Millington with interment in Pleasant Rest Memorial Garden of Millington, Inc.