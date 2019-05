The Millington YMCA hosted a Wellness Fair on May 3 from 9-11 a.m. Several organizations participated including the Millington Lions Club (pictured is President Linda Overstreet), Tipton County Master Gardeners (pictured are Joellen Diamond and Brenda Hise), Porter-Leath, Methodist North, Cannon Chiropractic, Costco, Millington Public Library, Hearing and Balance Centers of West Tennessee, INSOUTH Bank, and Cigna Advantage.