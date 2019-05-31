2019 Millington Star Athlete of the Year candidates announced

West 10 Media’s Millington Star is announcing the finalists for Male and Female Athlete of the Year. 2019 marks the first year sophomores are eligible for the award. A finalist must be a part of the sophomore, junior or senior class competing in more than one TSSAA sport during the 2018-19 school calendar from our coverage areas. The winners of the awards will be announced in July. Winners of The Millington Star Male and Female Athletes of the Year will be nominated for the 2019 West 10 Media Athlete of the Year awards that will be presented this summer.

The Female Athlete of the Year candidates are Hannah Clifton, Alexis Jordan, Ally Morona, Miaya Reed, Haley Simpson, MG Smith, Jamiya Turner and Abby West. The Male Athlete of the Year candidates are JaShawn Adell, Tommy Clifton, Kylan Cunningham, Kyree Cunningham, Adrian Dowell, Patrick Green, Dalton Rushing and Corey Smith.