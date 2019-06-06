Calendar of Events June 6, 2019

PLAYHOUSE 51

A Little Off The Top, opening night Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the following shows are June 8 at 7:30, June 9 matinee at 2 p.m. The show is a comedy with the help of a toupee salesman, Steve and Jerry, two lonely balding bachelors, find a perfect toupee with which to attract women. The only problem is that they don’t have enough money to buy it. Desperate for hair, they purchase a used toupee that was “repossessed” from a dead man and decide to time-share the toupee by taking turns wearing it. The new toupee gives Steve and Jerry a confidence boost, and they soon meet two lovely ladies. Romance is in the air until both girlfriends show up at Jerry and Steve’s house at the same time. With two bald men and just one toupee, things get a bit hairy for Steve and Jerry.

Summer with City of Millington

City of Millington Summer of fun will be every Thursday throughout June and July from 10 a.m. to noon. The series kicks off with Skating & Butterfly Craft June 6 at the Gym located at 4885 Bill Knight Road. The June 13 event is Kid’s Bingo at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The June 20 event is Wiffleball & Homemade Bird Feeders at Lion’s Park located at 4376 Oak Spring Drive. The June 27 event is Dodgeball & Make Your Own Sundae at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The July 11 event is Kickball & Marble Painting at Aycock Park located at 7330 Renda Street. The July 18 event is Volleyball & Butterfly Craft at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The July 25 event is Waterplay & Sponge Ball Craft at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770.

June 8

The Millington Public Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff will be held June 8 at 4858 Navy Road in Millington. TheSummer Reading Program is a chance to come sign up for the reading program and participate in all the fun on the kickoff day. Addition June items on the Millington Library calendar are Youth Cooking: Summer Edition, Star Wars Movie Series, Kids Movie Series, Story Time, Teen Card Club and Craft Day. Check out the Library’s website for additional details and events at www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org

June 14

The Family Campout will be held at the USA Stadium 4351 Babe Howard Blvd on Friday, June 14 starting at 6 p.m. There is a cost per family. Bring your tents, flashlights and sleeping bags, and lawn chairs. Organizers will provide games, activities, s’mores, snacks, star gazing and a flag retirement ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.Stay up to date with all events and like at Facebook Millington TN-Municipal Government, or visit the website Millingtontn.gov

June 15

Shelby Forest Sizzlin’ on the Lake benefiting the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Memphis will be held June 15 at Poplar Tree Lake at Meeman Shelby Forest located at 361 Grassy Lake Road in Millington. For more information, visit www.tnstateparks.com/parks/meeman-shelby or call 876-5215.

July 3

The 2019 Flag City Freedom Celebration is scheduled for July 3 at USA Stadium with gates opening at 4 p.m. Bring your own picnic baskets, blankets, coolers and lawn chairs. Food and beverage concessions will be available for purchase. There will be a car show, live music, play area and the best fireworks show in the Mid-South. Come early and bring the entire family with parking $5 a vehicle. No pets, fireworks, open fires, lasers, grills, tents, soliciting, or political campaigns. For more information, call 873-5770.

Veterans Parkway Closures

Veterans Parkway (from Navy Road to Highway 51) will be closed during times listed below to allow a production company to film a televisions series, “Street Outlaws” at this location. The City of Millington apologizes for the inconveniences that this will cause our motoring public during these hours, and asks for your patience during these times.

*Friday, June 14

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, June 15

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, July 6

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Friday, July 12

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, July 13 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, July 20

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, Aug. 17 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Time and dates are subject to change. There are no exact air dates yet, but these episodes should air sometime in the fall on the Discovery channel.