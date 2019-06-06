Collision Course to Millington: DCC opens body shop at corner of Babe Howard and Highway 51

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The corner of Babe Howard Boulevard and Highway 51 North in Millington has a glossy, new car look.

For weeks, motorists have noticed the new signage for the latest Desoto Collision Center. The DCC marquee towers over the former Yamaha dealership informing the public a new business is in town.

“Things have been going well,” Millington DCC manager Michael Vest said. “It’s a little slow right now — it will get going and we’ll pick up. The company had six other locations. We’re about to open the seventh store at Germantown Road and Trinity in Cordova in June.”

DCC started in the Magnolia State almost 20 years ago with locations in Olive Branch, Oxford and Southaven, Miss. Then Desoto Collision Center moved to the Volunteer State opening up on Union Avenue in Memphis and in the Wolfchase area.

Then on May 1, DCC officially opened in Millington. The business that repairs vehicles involved in accidents brought Vest’s veteran experience and Flag City connection on board.

“I decided to venture out to the new location here,” Vest said. “I am a familiar face to Millington. I live in Atoka and I’ve worked in Millington for the last 24 years. I know what Millington people expect for service.”

Vest said the staff at the Millington DCC will live up to the motto of “We take pride in perfection.” DCC does accept customer-pay vehicles to repair. Most of its business comes from insurance-based repairs such as All-State, Nationwide and GEICO.

“Desoto Collision Center takes care of their customers,” Vest said. “Our goal here is to try to make it easy on them. They stop here, drop the car off. We call Enterprise over there on Navy Road. They come here and pick them up.

“They get in the car and we’ll go fix their car,” he continued. “They head back over to Enterprise to drop their rental off. They bring them back over here to pick their car up. We try to make it as easy as possible. We try to handle it all from the beginning all the way until the end.”

Vest said the beautiful marquee is an indicator of the type of work that takes place inside the building.

“The quality of work and being in business as long as we have,” he concluded, “and the experience we have makes it easier on you.”

For more information on the Millington Desoto Collision Center, go online to DesotoCollision.com, call (901) 873-0427 or visit 7705 Highway 51 North.