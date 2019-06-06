In Honor of Our Heroes

Bartlett Community Band Under the direction of James Barns honored the fallen heroes during the 2019 Memorial Day ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery. Posting of the colors and retiring of the colors by was done by U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps Naval Support Activity Mid-South Millington Ken Wells who is U.S. Air Force Captain (Ret.) Prisoner of War Vietnam, honoring his brother in law Rodney D. Osborne, U.S. Army Specialist 5, 1971 killed in action. James Lindsey, director of West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery had the welcome and made had remarks honoring Captain Robert Secher, U.S. Marine Corps, 2006 Killed in Action, He also Read the Names of veterans killed in action and buried at the cemetery and rang the bell.