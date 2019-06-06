Obituaries June 6, 2019

HELEN JEAN BERNARD

Helen Jean Bernard, 63 of Millington, passed away May 23, 2019 in Memphis. Her visitation was held May 31 at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. Funeral service was held June 1 at Holy City Church Of God In Christ in Memphis. Interment followed at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens of Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

DAVID SHANE BRADSHAW

David Shane Bradshaw, 47, of Springville, formerly of Munford, passed away May 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. The family received friends May 29 until the service at the Munford Chapel. Interment was private. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

EMORY EDWARD EVANS JR.

Emory Edward Evans, Jr., 91, passed away on May 22, 2019. The family was received friends until a service on May 30 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment was on June 4 at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery in Pensacola, Fla.

JIMMY LLOYD McKEE

Jimmy Lloyd McKee, 74, of Atoka, passed away peacefully May 26, 2019. A memorial service to remember Jimmy was held at Atoka Methodist Church on Saturday June 1. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to send donations to Atoka Methodist Church located at 609 Atoka-Munford Road in Atoka, TN 38004. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.

AUBREY THOMAS MILLICAN

Aubrey Thomas Millican, 88, passed away May 25, 2019. The family received friends May 28 at the Munford Chapel. A service was held May 29 at the Munford Chapel. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery.

PAMELA WALKER MOONEY

Pamela Walker Mooney, 65, of Munford, passed away May 13, 2019 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis. Millington Funeral Home had charge.

ALLEN GARFIELD RAGLAND

Allen Garfield Ragland, 63, passed away May 24, 2019. Services were held at Munford Funeral Home in Millington, and funeral services was held May 31. Munford Funeral Home had charge.

SHERRY VAUGHN PRISCILLA HALL THOMPSON

Mrs. Sherry Vaughn Priscilla Hall Thompson, 60, of Millington, passed away May 26, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis. Visitation was held June 1 with funeral all at Historical First Baptist Church. Interment followed at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens of Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

JOHN WALLS JR.

John Walls, Jr. 85 of Millington passed away May 21, 2019. Visitation was held May 31 at Harris Chapel Church of God in Christ with funeral service held at Harris Chapel Church of God in Christ in Millington. Millington Funeral Home Inc., had charge.