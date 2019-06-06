Public Safety June 6, 2019

Arrests

May 23- 47-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, improper display of motor vehicle tags and driving on roadways lane for traffic; 72-year-old Millington female charged with public intoxication; 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

May 24- 41-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked and lights required on motor vehicles;

May 25- 41-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 20-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation; 28-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass;

May 26- N/A

May 27- N/A

May 28- 57-year-old Millington male charged with sexual battery;

May 29- 27-year-old Jackson male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 31-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

City Court Reports

May 14, 2019

Fines

Kevin D. Bell of 4679 Saratoga Street in Millington charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Christopher A. Bowen of 7925 North Highway 51 No. 206 in Millington charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture, amended to simple possession to with marijuana, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost;

Jadicia R. Thomas of 5836 Plum Valley Drive in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 no cost; no driver’s license, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea 50 fine plus cost;

Crystal D. Whitehead of 7921 Martha Road in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost and driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Ashley M. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea no fine no cost 90 days jail, 4 days credit;

January Maclin of P.O. Box 297/81L/N Street in Mason charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine & cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation 2 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year, interlock required;

Anthony B. Oszaniec of 7726 North Highway 51 No. 210 in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/22 probation 7 days credit, random drug screens;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Brandon L. Allen of 4947 Buford Drive in Millington charged with criminal simulation x 6, forgery x 6, theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000 and fraud use credit/debit card over $500 x 9;

Richard D. Ridley of 85 Scott Lane in Brighton charged with vandalism under $1,000 and failure to appear;

May 21, 2019

Fines

Jamall Amin Azeez of 2129 McCormick Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Kenny R. Brown of 100 Adams Street in Atoka charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plue cost;

Timothy Cathey of 1447 Poplar Avenue No. 4 in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea 450 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Kelly C. Fowler of 274 Honeysuckle Lane in Atoka charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Lacy R. Golden of 4803 Montgomery Road in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Mario D. Lewis of 3054 Collier Street in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; speeding, guilty plea, city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Michael J. Rapp of 2336 Woodlawn Road in Brighton charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; disregarded stop sign, guilty plea, city charge 450 fine plus cost;

Christopher L. Reinhardt of 6533 Home Acres Cove in Millington charged with criminal simulation, guilty plea amend to criminal attempt $250 fine plus cost;

William C. Scott of 501 North 18th Avenue in Humboldt charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; speeding, guilty plea, city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Christopher M. Shane of 268 Brown Road in Drummonds charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Thomas P. Sundquist of 811 Wynfair Ct. in Mt. Juliet charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; speeding, guilty plea, city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Jon E. Gincrich of 3240 Debby Street in Memphis charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea 1 month and 19 days in jail;

Hearing and Waiver Bind Over

Amanda N. Blakely of 326 Hollowell Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, improper lights-general and speeding;

Michael K. Bogenschneider of 64 Birchwood Drive in Munford charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving;

Christian B. Champagne of 3653 Edith Nankipoo Road in Ripley charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Charles R. McFarland of 10021 Old Memphis Road in Atoka charged with reckless endangerment;

Michael D. Moses of 668 Quito Road in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Randall K. Parkins of 4923 Navy Road No. 6 in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation;

Keshia R. Wilson of 859 David Street in Memphis charged with petition to revoke probation;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

May 19- 3557 Home Acres Road; 6861 Theda Cove; 4848 North End; 8181 Highway 51 North/127;

May 20- 7842 Highway 51 North/17; 4836 Navy Road; 8445 Highway 51 North;

May 21- 7048 Pam Drive; 4664 Honeysuckle Lane South;

May 22- 4944 Navy Road; 4303 Water Briar Road; 7066 Juana Drive;

May 23- 5019 West Union Road; 4908 Bill Knight Avenue/8; 8181 Highway 51 North/421;

May 24- 5077 Easley Street; 4620 Doris Circle;

May 25- 8611 Wells Road; 4895 Ketta Lane; 8050 Highway 51 North; 7788 Church Street; 8114 Hill Street;

Outside Rubbish

May 21- 8081 Highway 51 North;

Passenger Vehicle

May 24- 8544 Highway 51 North/101;

Disregarded on Side

May 20- 8445 Highway 51 North;

May 24- 7847 Church Street;

May 25- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Service Call,Other

May 22- 4900 Cuba-Millington Road;

Person in Distress

May 19- 4741 Oak Harbour Trace;

May 24- 4853 Holly Lane;

Animal Rescue

May 22- 8484 Wilkinsville Road;

Gas Leak (Natural)

May 23- 5081 Easley Street;

DUI Blood Draw

May 23- 7795 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Drug Overdose

May 25- 8181 Highway 51 North/421;

Alarm System Sounded

May 20- 3820 Micro Drive;