2018-19 Stars of the Season: Fall & Winter Sports

Football Offensive Star of the Season

Mac Fullen

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy junior running back was named to the TnFCA Division II-A All-State team for leading his team in rushing yards and touchdowns. Fullen helped guide the Rebels to the Division II-A State playoffs again. Fullen has already set the school record for touchdowns in a career.

Football Defensive Star of the Season

Kyle Lindley

Lindley was a force for the Region 8-4A champion Millington Trojans throughout 2018. Lindley racked up several tackles and disrupted opposing offenses. Lindley was named the 2018 Region 8-4A Defensive Player of the Year from his linebacker position.

Volleyball Star of the Season

Sarah Allyn Thornell

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy Lady Rebels were a force in volleyball with several key players. One of the standouts was sophomore “The Test” Sarah Allyn Thornell. She had 222 kills and served more than 240 points this past season.

Wrestling Star of the Season

Jaden Tincher

The 2018-19 wrestling season was full of highlights for Head Coach William Richardson’s Millington Trojans. The Trojans finished third in the duals with a 17-6 record.

“We placed top four in every tournament but one,” Richardson said. “We won the Bogan High Tournament in Chicago.”

Millington traveled to Illinois during the 2018 holiday season impressing all comers in Chicago. Then the Trojans returned back to the Volunteer State seeking their sights on placing high in Region.

Millington has six wrestlers to reach February’ State Tournament held in Franklin in the Williamson County Expo Center. The Trojans who participated in State Tournament were 106-Jaden Tincher, 113- Alex Abraham, 120- Milton Yarbrough, 132- Garrett Haley (freshman), 145-Seth Saigeon, and 195- Verdo Young.

The 2019 Millington Trojan Wrestling Banquet was held with honors going to Verdo Young (Most Improved), Wesley Percer (Top Student/Athlete with a 4.2 grade point average), Garrett Haley (Top Newcomer) and Jaden Tincher (Outstanding Wrestler).

Girls Soccer Star of the Season

Mayia Reed

The Munford Lady Cougar was a driving force for her team throughout the 2018 season. Reed covered the field helping out on defense. Her major impact was on offense as one of the leading scorers on the team.

Girls Basketball Star of the Season

Sylvia “Bug” Jones

The District 13-3A MVP made major moves throughout her junior season. Jone helped the Brighton Lady Cardinals reach the Region 7-3A Semifinals and the District 13-3A championship game. Jones was among the leader in points, assists and rebounds for the Lady Cardinals.

Basketball Star of the Season

Alex Anderson

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy sophomore took another step in his development as a go-to players with game-winning shots, a Regional MVP award and All-State selection. Anderson was a key part of the Rebels making history by winning the school’s first West Regional title. Anderson scored 21 points in a losing effort in the Division II-A State Championship game.

Golf Star of the Season

Franklin Garner

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy senior was one of two Rebels to reach the Division II-A State Golf Tournament this past fall alongside junior Camdyn McClemore. McClemore posted a solid score in the girls’ State Tournament. Meanwhile Garner had two solid days at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester shooting an 81 and 79. Garner qualified for State while being the place-kicker on the Rebels Football team.