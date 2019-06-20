Calendar of Events June 20, 2019

Summer with City of Millington

City of Millington Summer of fun will be every Thursday throughout June and July from 10 a.m. to noon. The series kicked off with Skating & Butterfly Craft June 6. Next up, the June 20 event is Wiffleball & Homemade Bird Feeders at Lion’s Park located at 4376 Oak Spring Drive. The June 27 event is Dodgeball & Make Your Own Sundae at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The July 11 event is Kickball & Marble Painting at Aycock Park located at 7330 Renda Street. The July 18 event is Volleyball & Butterfly Craft at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The July 25 event is Waterplay & Sponge Ball Craft at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770.

Millington Crisis Center

The Millington Crisis Center is hosting Millington Cares: Paying it Forward Capital Campaign. Currently the Crisis Center is seeking support and endorsements. The Millington Crisis Center was established back in 1987 to assist with emergency assistance to all residents in the 38053 zip code area. The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce is helping the Crisis Center by reaching out to all members to support the Millington Cares. For more information or to support the cause, call 872-1486.

June 20-July 15

Millington’s Lady Liberty Fireworks will be held at 8165 Highway 51 North (Old Ryan’s parking lot). It opens June 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The only Marilyn Monroe & Elvis Presley fireworks in West Tennessee.

June 22

Ingram Charity Golf Tournament has slots available for teams at Glen Eagle Golf Course. There is a fee per team with green fees, cart and lunch at noon included. There will be door prizes and good bags. All proceeds benefit the Literacy Programs at Millington Elementary and Middle schools. For information contact Kathie Mendes at 873-7017 or Reggie Durham at 482-5921.

July 3

The 2019 Flag City Freedom Celebration is scheduled for July 3 at USA Stadium with gates opening at 4 p.m. Bring your own picnic baskets, blankets, coolers and lawn chairs. Food and beverage concessions will be available for purchase. There will be a car show, live music, play area and the best fireworks show in the Mid-South. Come early and bring the entire family with parking $5 a vehicle. No pets, fireworks, open fires, lasers, grills, tents, soliciting, or political campaigns. For more information, call 873-5770.

September 6-7

International Goat Days Festival in memory of Babe Howard will be celebrating the 30th Annual event Sept. 6-7 at USA Stadium in Millington. For more information call 873-5770.

Veterans Parkway Closures

Veterans Parkway (from Navy Road to Highway 51) will be closed during times listed below to allow a production company to film a televisions series, “Street Outlaws” at this location. The City of Millington apologizes for the inconveniences that this will cause our motoring public during these hours, and asks for your patience during these times.

*Saturday, July 6

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Friday, July 12

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, July 13 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, July 20

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, Aug. 17 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Time and dates are subject to change. There are no exact air dates yet, but these episodes should air sometime in the fall on the Discovery channel.