Millington Tractor Supply to Host Farmers’ Market

Star Staff Reports

On June 22, the Millington Tractor Supply Company store will host a Farmers’ Market featuring locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products.

“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Josh Bond, manager of the Millington store. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that.”

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shoppers can stop in for baked goods, candles, jewelry and soaps, all produced by neighbors in the Millington area.

Participating vendors will be set up in front of the store where they will showcase their goods. Some of the local vendors participating include:

Nana & Pops Food Truck

On site 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tack Swap

On site 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Small Farm Animal sales

On site 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 8247 Highway 51 North. For more information, please contact the Millington Tractor Supply at 873-0233.