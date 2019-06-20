Nick of Time: Buford ready to embrace the role as leader of the Lady Trojan Basketball program

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Nick Buford has been working with some of the brightest basketball potential in the Tipton County area for more than a decade.

Making a name for himself as an upcoming coach, Buford headed down Highway 51 to Millington last year to assist Trojans Head Basketball Coach Jewell Gates.

Buford’s work with Gates and the junior varsity Trojans impressed school official enough to earn him his first varsity head coaching job. Last month Buford was named the new head coach of the Millington Lady Trojans.

“It’s fun,” Buford said. “It’s not as much of a challenge because there is so much potential in the gym. The thing is establishing it. It’s getting them to learn how to work and getting used to me and my demands. That will be the only challenge.”

Buford has been coaching basketball and other sports for 13 years with his last head coaching job coming at Munford Middle School. The husband of Kellee and father of daughters Karter and Klara said his professional and private-life experiences made him the ideal choice to take over the program from Bruce Marshall.

“For me, I don’t think it will be a huge challenge,” he said, “I am the father of two daughters. I’m married to a woman. I live at home with three people and they’re all females. I am surrounded by woman. I grew up in a house with about eight people and six of them were women.

“The first couple of weeks of practice was a time to ease their concerns and exercise the players fears,” Buford continued. “They came into it thinking, ‘He’s going to yell at me.’ They saw it from a distance. They saw the yelling. They now understand why. They saw every time I yelled but they didn’t see when I put my arm around them saying, ‘You know I yelled at you because I love you.’ Now it has become easier for them.”

Gates trusted Buford with running practices throughout last season. Buford was right by Gates’ side conducting drills with the Trojans throughout 2018-19. The Lady Trojans players were nearby being exposed to Buford’s coaching style. Meanwhile, Buford kept an eye on the girls in their practices and games.

“There is no ceiling really,” Buford said. “This group actually has a really, really high ceiling. This group is already special to me after two weeks of practice because of how fast they’ve bought into each other — not me.

“The talent is just going to be the icing on the cake,” he added. “Once they finish this summer process and this next season, and we all go through this together we’ll develop that closeness. The talent will just exploded.”

The recent practices have given the players and Buford a chance to get to know each other more in depth. Buford is trying to build his culture starting with the players.

“The things we’ve got to do first is learn to like each other and learn to love each other,” he noted. “We’ve got to play for each other. Then the talent will take care of everything else. We have Regional-championship talent. We have Sub-State talent. We have Murfreesboro talent. It’s there and now we’ve just have to tap into it.”

Buford said his program’s potential extends to the middle school level with the direction Millington Middle Lady Stallions Head Coach LaTesa McLaughlin is taking her program. Buford said he will work alongside McLaughlin to create a winning culture at both levels.

“I think Millington girls basketball is on the rise from grades sixth to 12th,” he said. “She’s been here and has come to the first few practices.”

McLaughlin and Buford preach defense and intensity on both sides of the court.

“We have to be ready to go to war,” he said. “So I think what you will see as my stamp is intensity. Everything we’ve done the past two weeks has been competition.

“All those who were buddy, buddy with each other have gone up against each other,” Buford added. “We have to learn how to turn it on once we step onto the court. We can be ladies and a gentleman off the court.”

Pieces are coming into place with McLaughlin, Gates and the players on board with Buford. With his first chance to lead a varsity program, Buford said this opportunity is a gift.

“It really is a blessing to be the head coach at Millington Central High School,” he concluded. “It’s a great feeling to know I have the support of the community and a few great coaches who have coached here in the past. I have already reached out and they have congratulated me.”