Obituaries June 20, 2019

GEORGE F. BUTLER

George F. Butler, 80, of Brighton, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his son, Larry Butler who passed away at age 12. He is survived by his sons, Paul Butler of Burlison, and Mark Butler of Spokane, Wash.; daughters: Vicky Barnett of Lepanto, Ark., Patty Grindle of Morehead, Ky., and Victoria Lopez of Millington; many grandchildren and great-grandhcildren; sister, Maurene Blaylock of Osceola, Ark.; and two brothers, Mike Butler of Springdale, AR and Jerry Butler of West Memphis, Ark. Mr. Butler was a good, honest man who would do anything he could to help someone. He was a hard working carpenter who never missed a day of work. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

MARGIE EASTER HERRING

Margie Easter Herring 95, passed away on June 6, 2019. Service was held June 15 at Union Grove Baptist Church in Memphis. Interment was held in Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens of Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge.

JOHN ‘BRO’ MATHEWS

John “Bro” Mathews passed away June 6, 2019. Funeral service was held June 15 at St. Paul Chapel in Drummonds with interment at St. John Cemetery in Atoka. Millington Funeral Home had charge.

MERLENE MAX

Merlene Max, 83, of Munford, passed away June 10, 2019. The family received friends until the service at June 15at the Munford Chapel. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home had charge.

SUSIE MAE MITCHELL

Susie Mae Mitchell 87, of Millington, passed away June 10, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis.She will lie in state from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday June 21 at Jefferson Mortuary Inc., 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053. Her funeral service will take place on June 22 in the main chapel at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Paul Cemetery, St. Paul Road in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc.had charge. (901)872-8800.

SANDRA MORRISON

Sandra Morrison, 76, passed away June 9, 2019. The family received friends June 12 and service was held June 13 at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Clopton Methodist Cemetery in Brighton.

STEVEN GEORGE SHIPP

Steven George Shipp, 50, of Munford, passed away June 10, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Covington. Visitation will be June 21at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., 7788 Church Street, Millington, from 5-7 p.m. with funeral service on June 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark M.B. Church, 3220 Wilkinsville Road, Drummonds, 38023. Interment will follow at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. had charge (901) 872-8800.