Summer of fun underway at Millington Public Library

By Susan MacDonald

Gray clouds and a drizzly afternoon forced the Millington Public Library’s summer reading party inside June 8.

However, no one complained, and everyone appeared to have a good time, with the possible exception of the library staff who had to clean frosting off the carpet afterwards.

The party began with registering children (and adults) for the summer reading program.

The first refreshments served were snow cones. Balloon artists made balloon animals and swords for young visitors, many of whom had their faces painted. There was a puppet show.

The main refreshments were hot dogs, cupcakes, and a rocket-shaped cake.

Since the library water fountain is still broken, jugs of chilled water and pink lemonade were available for thirsty readers.

In honor of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the first manned lunar landing, this year’s theme for the summer reading program is “A Universe of Stories.”

The Millington Public Library is planning a multitude of activities this summer, for adults as well as children. There was a magic show June 12. There will be science shows. There will be free movies, the Star Wars series on Fridays at 1:30, and family-friendly movies on Tuesday afternoons.

For more information, call, 872-1585.