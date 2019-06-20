The Chiro Place in Bartlett has your back

By Aaron Moser

With a bright new storefront at 2690 Kirby Whitten Road, The Chiro Place has expanded to Bartlett, offering another location with a focus on complete wellness along with chiropractic care for all ages.

On June 3, Dr. Clint Rogers and his staff opened the doors of the The Chiro Place of Bartlett for the first time. However, it was not the first time Dr. Rogers treated patients.

Dr. Rogers has been practicing chiropractic care for three years after graduating with his doctorate from Logan University in Missouri. He played football as a lineman at Lambuth University and then at the University of Memphis from 2010 to 2012.

Rogers was inspired to become a chiropractor after his experience with injuries as an athlete and by his chiropractor who helped him recover quickly. He now specializes in sports kinesiology (the study of the mechanics of body movements), spinal rehabilitative therapy and family chiropractic.

“I love adjusting from my youngest patients who are milliseconds old to my oldest patient who is 107,” Rogers said. “I really enjoy working with athletes.”

At the Bartlett location, The Chiro Place provides a variety of services. There are two practicing tables for examination and adjustment, three massaging tables with more coming, two combo electric and ultrasound therapy tables, and an X-ray machine.

“If you can think about it chiropractically, we can do it,” he said.

Past these treatment options, Dr. Rogers and his staff also offer holistic health mentoring, including diet and training advising. Rogers will be teaching a 10-15 minute “How to Stay Young” class along with adding a painted tree to the back wall where patients can track their health goals.

Rogers explained that The Chiro Place expanded its services from its two other locations in Collierville and Midtown so that more people can be incorporated into chiropractic care.

“Right now there is less than 20 percent of our population under chiropractic care,” Rogers said. “Our goal as a company is to increase that percentage and maybe even reverse the medical mindset to more of a holistic chiropractic.”

Rogers boiled down his approach to chiropractic care: “Family oriented, team based and high energy.”

He continued, “I don’t like people waiting. If you’re here, I want to get to you as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The Chiro Place accepts most major insurance companies and is also a Medicare provider. All locations share a financial and billing team that works with the patient.

Rogers and the Bartlett location are open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 1-7 p.m. Thursdays. The office is also open 9-11 a.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and closed Tuesdays and Sundays.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (901) 221-7173 or visit TheChiroPlace.net. The Chiro Place is on Facebook and Instagram as @TheChiroPlace.