DSCC Holds 49th Annual Commencement Ceremony

Star Staff Reports

DYERSBURG — Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) held its 49th annual commencement exercises May 4 at the Dyer County High School Gymnasium. The graduating class consisted of 439 candidates for degrees and certificates with 198 of those candidates graduating with honors.

A grand processional opened the ceremony with music provided by the Dyer County High School Concert Band conducted by Justin Brown, director of bands. The DSCC Choirs ‘Syncopation’ and ‘Singsation,” led by Choir Director Desiree Dolan, performed special musical selections including the DSCC alma mater.

Dr. Karen Bowyer, president of DSCC, gave a brief welcome to those in attendance and congratulated the graduates on their success. She recognized five retiring DSCC employees: Danny Fowler, computer and telephone technician, Tanga McCullough, librarian I, Faye Perkins, evening services coordinator, Doris Robison, secretary III of Arts and Sciences, and Michael Whitson, business services coordinator.

Graduates who were members of the Alpha Epsilon Alpha chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and those who had served in the Armed Forces, were also recognized. Dr. Barbara Prescott, faculty regent at Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) and executive director of PeopleFirst Partnership, welcomed guests and congratulated graduates on behalf of TBR.

Brianna Goodwin of Brighton, president of DSCC’s Student Government Association (SGA), introduced guest speaker Danny Walden, president of the charter graduating class of 1971 and president of the DSCC alumni association. In his address, Walden reflected on the first years of DSCC and its accomplishments over the past 50 years.

“As you travel from this day forward, I encourage you to join the Dyersburg State Alumni Association and give your time, money, and commitment to support this Institution,” stated Walden. “My success at Dyersburg State, and my success as a teacher, educator and principal, goes beyond my paycheck. Don’t just aspire to make a living when we leave here, aspire to make a difference.” Walden currently serves as director of the Professional Development Center of Dyersburg and the Dyer County Museum.

Dr. Charlene White, vice president of finance, presented the candidates for diplomas and certificates, and Dr. Bowyer conferred the degrees and certifications. The announcement of graduates by academic division was presented by Dr. Jimmy Barham, dean of arts and sciences; Julie Frazier, dean of business, technology and allied health; and Amy Johnson, dean of nursing.

A reception honoring the graduates and their guests followed Commencement exercises.

Dyersburg State Community College is an open access, learning-centered institution that serves seven counties in West Tennessee. Founded in 1969, DSCC’s vision is to elevate the region’s educational attainment thereby enhancing the quality of life in West Tennessee.

The home campus of DSCC is in Dyersburg, and centers are located in Covington and Trenton. DSCC offers Tennessee Transfer Pathways programs, career technical certificates and degrees; learning support courses, continuing education and public service programs. The college is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award the associate degree. Learning is enhanced by a variety of student organizations, international learning opportunities, state of the art technology and intercollegiate athletic programs.

The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) is Tennessee’s largest higher education system, governing 40 post-secondary educational institutions with over 200 teaching locations. The TBR system includes 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology, providing programs to students across the state, country and world.