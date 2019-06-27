Rewarding Moment: Park University announces graduates for NSA Millington Campus

Star Staff Reports

PARKVILLE, Mo.— Park University’s Naval Support Activity Mid-South Millington (Tenn.) Campus held its commencement ceremony on May 17 at the Pat Thompson Recreation Center on the base. The University had 45 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — one student received a master’s degree, 27 students received a bachelor’s degree and 17 students received an associate degree.

LIST OF GRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if known])

Master of Healthcare Administration

Danni Li, Human Resource Management, Arlington, Tenn.

LIST OF UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Honors designation key ([at least 30 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University]):

· @ — Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)

· # — Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)

· $ — Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if known])

Bachelor of Science

Marquette J. Ashley, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Belle Chasse, La.

$ Edward J. Boeve Jr., Management/Human Resources, Millington, Tenn.

Geoffrey Demond Box, Management/Computer Information Systems, Virginia Beach, Va. (attended Nevada High School, Rosston, Ark.)

@ Kashunda M. Chalmers, Management/Human Resources, Bartlett, Tenn. (attended Whitehaven High School, Memphis, Tenn.)

@ Jonathon A. Crabtree, Management/Healthcare, Millington, Tenn.

# David Grey Crawford, Interdisciplinary Studies, Arlington, Tenn. (attended Marksville [La.] High School)

Porshia M. Crawford, Management/Computer Information Systems, Memphis, Tenn. (attended Wooddale High School)

@ Jennifer Fortune, Management/Human Resources, Mason, Tenn. (attended Fayette-Ware High School, Somerville, Tenn.)

Faye J. Hadki, Social Psychology, Drummonds, Tenn.

$ William Lance Hawkins, Management, Newton, Ala. (attended Wicksburg High School)

@ Baron R. Hill Sr., Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, Millington, Tenn. (attended Asheville [N.C.] High School)

$ Jarron Jackson, Management/Human Resources, Memphis, Tenn.

$ Deianja M. Jones, Management/Human Resources, San Diego, Calif. (attended Chapel Hill High School, Douglasville, Ga.)

Ernest Lee Jones, Management, Spring Hill, Tenn.

$ Jacqueline J. Lefebvre, Management/Healthcare, Atoka, Tenn.

# Angela C. Libby, Management/Human Resources, Drummonds, Tenn.

$ Olivia V. Likely, Management/Healthcare, Bay Minette, Ala.

$ Antuan V. Martin, Criminal Justice Administration/Security, Millington, Tenn.

@ Sean C. Mosley, Information and Computer Science/Software Engineering, Atoka, Tenn. (attended Saginaw [Mich.] High School)

James Michael Naufel, Management/Computer Information Science, Lapeer, Mich. (attended Hastings [Neb.] High School)

$ Blake W. Price, Management, Oak Harbor, Wash. (attended Newburgh [N.Y.] Free Academy)

# Patricia M. Schaefer, Management/Human Resources, Atoka, Tenn. (attended Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, Wis.)

@ Mark S. Vandervort, Social Psychology, Germantown, Tenn.

$ Michael J. Veloria, Management/Computer Information Systems, Virginia Beach, Va. (attended La Mirada [Calif.] High School)

$ Tracie R. Wischoff, Management/Human Resources, Bartlett, Tenn.

Darrence A. Wolfe, Management/Human Resources, Arlington, Tenn.

William D. Young, Management, Millington, Tenn. (attended Jefferson County High School, Louisville, Ky.)

Associate of Science

Matthieu Arca, Management, Cordova, Tenn.

Ellesse E. Carter-Merriweather, Criminal Justice Administration, Covington, Tenn. (attended George Washington High School, Denver, Colo.)

Desiree L. Cavanaugh, Management, Millington, Tenn.

Wilson Rich Crater, Criminal Justice Administration, Horn Lake, Miss. (attended Glencliff High School, Nashville, Tenn.)

Lee E. Evans, Management, St. Marys Ga.

Stannie Gregoire, Management, Jacksonville, Fla.

Christopher M. Hammond, Management, Cordova, Tenn.

Terrence D. Johnson, Management, Cordova, Tenn. (attended Jim Hill High School, Jackson, Miss.)

William A. Moreland, Management, Memphis, Tenn. (attended Mary Persons High School, Forsyth, Ga.)

Amy Parker, Management, Bartlett, Tenn. (attended Treadwell High School, Memphis, Tenn.)

Richard Slupski, Criminal Justice Administration, Knoxville, Tenn. (attended East Chicago [Ill.] Central High School)

Zinzi A. Spencer, Management, Cordova, Tenn. (attended Dunwoody [Ga.] High School)

Eric Sturdivant, Management, York, Ala. (attended Sumter County High School)

Billie J. Tackett, Management, Millington, Tenn.

Anthony Tate, Management, Eads, Tenn.

Jonathan Wilson, Criminal Justice Administration, Memphis, Tenn.

Nathaniel Eliezier C. Young, Management, Atoka, Tenn.