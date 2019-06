COURTESY PHOTO

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an anniversary ribbon cutting for Roland’s Tires earlier this month. The longtime Millington business is nearing 55 years in operation. The family-owned business started by the late Clarence Roland 54 years ago is locatged at 4998 Navy Road. MACC Executive Director Terry Roland joined his family to celebrate the business’ impact on Flag City. Terry’s brother Eric handles the day-to-day operation.