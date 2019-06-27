STAR IN THE MAKING

Star Staff Reports

On June 12, Father and son Kevin “KJ” and Isaiah “Kay” Cobbs embarked on a journey of learning and developing for a game to be played on June 15.

After being selected to the Future Stars of Tennessee game in the middle of May, it was finally time for Isaiah to make the trip as a player. Kevin was selected to assist with coaching.

“Not only would one of our very own Millington Middle School students be playing in the game,” Kevin said, “he would be making the trip with his father, who also humbly accepted the invitation to coach the best sixth-eighth graders in the whole state of Tennessee.

The contest took place against the Kentucky All-Stars on the campus of Austin Peay University in Clarksdale.

“We were both honored to be apart of such an elite group of student athletes,” Kevin added. “We had an absolutely awesome eye-opening experience.”

Being the 10-year of the game, the resumes’ of the 2019 participates were a list of quality achievements.

“We looked forward to the challenge, Isaiah “Zay” Cobbs competing while Kevin “Kj” Cobbs coaching,” Coach said. “Not only was Isaiah chosen to represent West Tennessee but also Jamarious Jackson made it as a linebacker and McCoy Pugh made it as an alternate.. All three will be playing for the Millington Middle Metro Team.”