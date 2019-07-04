Calendar of Events July 4, 2019

Summer with City of Millington

City of Millington Summer of fun will be every Thursday throughout June and July from 10 a.m. to noon. The series kicked off with Skating & Butterfly Craft June 6. Next up,the July 11 event is Kickball & Marble Painting at Aycock Park located at 7330 Renda Street. The July 18 event is Volleyball & Butterfly Craft at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The July 25 event is Waterplay & Sponge Ball Craft at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770.

FUMC Summer Series

Beginning Sunday, June 30 Rev. Ronnie Peck of the First United Methodist Church located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road, will present a six-week Summer Sermon Series entited “Our Simplified Faith.” He will be preaching on the Bible stories many of us first leaned about as children, as chosen by the congregation: Toweer of Babel, Daniel and the Lion’s Den, Woman Touches Jesus’ Cloak, Samson, Fiery Furnace and Jesus Walks on the Water. For more information, call 872-4414 or visit www.fumcmillington.org or millingtonfumc@rittermail.com

Millington Crisis Center

The Millington Crisis Center is hosting Millington Cares: Paying it Forward Capital Campaign. Currently the Crisis Center is seeking support and endorsements. The Millington Crisis Center was established back in 1987 to assist with emergency assistance to all residents in the 38053 zip code area. The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce is helping the Crisis Center by reaching out to all members to support the Millington Cares. For more information or to support the cause, call 872-1486.

July 5

Millington’s Lady Liberty Fireworks will be held at 8165 Highway 51 North (Old Ryan’s parking lot). It opens June 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The only Marilyn Monroe & Elvis Presley fireworks in West Tennessee.

July 27

The Millington Crisis Center is hosting a community back to school Supply Day on July 27. Students from 75 Hair Academy’s cosmetology program will be on hand to do hair. There will be a bounce house, music, face painting and food. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. benefiting Millington Municipal School children. The event will take place at 8133 Wilkinsville Road.

September 6-7

International Goat Days Festival in memory of Babe Howard will be celebrating the 30th Annual event Sept. 6-7 at USA Stadium in Millington. For more information call 873-5770.

Veterans Parkway Closures

Veterans Parkway (from Navy Road to Highway 51) will be closed during times listed below to allow a production company to film a televisions series, “Street Outlaws” at this location. The City of Millington apologizes for the inconveniences that this will cause our motoring public during these hours, and asks for your patience during these times.

*Saturday, July 6

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Friday, July 12

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, July 13 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, July 20

6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

*Saturday, Aug. 17 6 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Time and dates are subject to change. There are no exact air dates yet, but these episodes should air sometime in the fall on the Discovery channel.